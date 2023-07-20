Jewish Family Service of Lancaster will recognize state House Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El and Steve Kleinman at its annual open board meeting for their social justice and volunteer work.

The virtual meeting is open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Registration is available at bit.ly/3K4Hwew.

Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat representing the 49th District in Lancaster County, will receive the Rhea and Phil Starr Social Justice Award for his work to better support the needs of marginalized communities in Lancaster County. Smith-Wade-El has advocated for fair housing, fair wages and benefits for workers, and fair funding for public schools. The award is named in honor of longtime county residents Rhea and the late Phil Starr, who worked to ensure individuals and groups were treated fairly and shared equally in the benefits of society, according to the JFS website.

Kleinman will be honored with the Jean Feldstein Volunteer of the Year Award, which recognizes a person who embodies outstanding volunteerism in their daily life. Kleinman has volunteered for various county organizations, including Temple Beth El in East Hempfield Township, the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster, CareerLink, VITA, and Meals on Wheels. The award is named for the late Jean Feldstein, who was a member of the JFS board and served in many volunteer capacities in the community.

Jewish Family Service of Lancaster is a nonprofit organization that seeks to help vulnerable individuals and families achieve well-being, health, and stability. For more information, visit www.jfslancaster.org.