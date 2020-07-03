Jethro’s Restaurant & Bar, a Lancaster city dining institution since 1978, is closing for good.

The announcement, put up on its Facebook page early Friday afternoon, reads:

"GOOD BYE from ALL OF US. Thank You so much for your kindness through the years. We hope we made a little difference in your lives and in our community. We will cherish the times we spent together. Fare Thee Well."

Bob and Jennifer Esbenshade have run the 50-seat restaurant at First and Ruby streets since 1992. Jennifer graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and had worked at area restaurants and Bob had been a bartender at Jethro's when they bought it.

They could not immediately be reached for comment. The restaurant has been closed since March 17, when the state effectively went on a shutdown to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ed Diller opened the restaurant in February 1978 and Chris and Lucie Orzech ran it for seven years before the Esbenshades bought it.

In 2002, Bon Appetit magazine cited Jethro's as a great example of an American neighborhood restaurant.

By early evening, nearly 100 people had posted to Jethro's announcement, expressing sadness, appreciation and thanks.

"It was a great, long run, Bob. I’ll miss Jethros for sure. You and Jen created a space there that enriched the lives of many people, certainly mine. I’ll cherish all the magical musical times with LD, Christmas parties, great food and camaraderie." wrote one person on Jethro's Facebook page.

"Jethro's was Magical!" said another.