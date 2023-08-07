Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 6.

1. Lancaster Airport neighbors wary of jet airline plans

Commercial airlines have expressed interest in bringing flights to the airport using 150-passenger jets like Boeing 737s. That has some neighbors like Schaeffer concerned about noise and decreased air quality.

In the last 18 months, multiple airlines have met with the Lancaster Airport Authority officials, but so far none have committed to adding service. The Authority’s executive director says the area has more than enough residents that travel to sunbelt vacation destinations like Orlando, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to warrant attracting a handful of flights a week.

“Almost a half-million people are traveling (to airports) outside of this area, and we’re trying to make sure they don’t have to travel that far to make their journey,” said Ed Foster, the airport’s executive director.

The jets would be larger than any aircraft that currently use the airport, except military cargo jets which occasionally stop there during training. But Authority Chairman James J. Cunningham said that small-engine planes can be louder than the jets would be.

2. Turkey Hill closes in Lancaster Twp.: Retail openings and closures announced in July 2023

Check out LNP's roundup of all the retail openings and closures throughout the county in July, fronted by Lancaster Township's Turkey Hill shutting down.

3. Sickman's Mill owner to run for Conestoga Township supervisor as tension grows over business practices

The owner of the popular Sickman’s Mill is stepping into politics with a bid for Conestoga Township supervisor, as tensions climb in the township over business practices at the tubing and entertainment business located on Pequea Creek.

Barring a challenge to his candidacy, Joe Devoy will appear on the ballot in November as an independent after he filed paperwork with the Lancaster County Board of Elections Tuesday, the last day independents could file to run. Devoy, former owner of Tellus360 in Lancaster city, described himself as being “pro-business” and said he intends to take the six-year seat from his opposing candidate, Republican Jeremy Eshelman, who has publicly echoed complaints about Sickman’s Mill.

“I think I’d be more about pulling people together than trying to separate them by fighting over this and that,” Devoy said. “I feel like there’s been a constant attack at Sickman’s Mill by Jeremy Eshelman… so I think there has been some anti-business sentiment, and that’s really scary for anyone who lives in Conestoga.”

4. Teens charged with killing Lancaster man knew him, police investigating link to house they were arrested at: police

Lancaster Police Chief Richard Mendez said the two teenagers charged with killing a 31-year-old Lancaster man knew him, but he wouldn’t disclose details of their connection because the investigation is continuing.

Mendez on Friday also said the teenagers — Jomar Josue Santos, 14, of Leola, and Jayziah Echevarria, 18, of the 900 block of North Lime Street — had a connection to occupants of 520 W. Vine St.

That’s the two-unit apartment police say Santos and Echevarria ran into after the shooting and where they were taken into custody a couple hours after Johan Parra was shot just before noon as he sat in his car parked around the corner in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street.

Mendez said he also could not elaborate on that connection, either, in part because police were still interviewing people. And, he noted, people police want to talk to in such situations are not always forthcoming with information.

5. West Lampeter Township woman serving probation for 2022 fatal crash

A woman who was using her cellphone when she struck and killed a man on a scooter in West Lampeter Township last year is serving three years of probation after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Anya Myers, 19, of West Lampeter, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of careless driving resulting in unintentional death, a summary offense, in January.

West Lampeter police said Myers was “manipulating a cellular phone” when she hit Samuel S. King, 43, in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road on April 27, 2022. Police said Myers told them she thought she hit a phone pole on her way to work, according to charging documents.