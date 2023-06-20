Jessica Lopez’s actions during a 2020 protest that turned violent after a Lancaster police officer fatally shot a man are protected free speech, according to her appeal attorney.

Lopez, 35, of Lancaster, is serving a 13-to-30-month prison sentence that Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn imposed in April following her November conviction by jury of riot and other crimes.

In a filing Friday with the Pennsylvania Superior Court, attorney Daniel Bardo wrote that evidence presented at Lopez’s trial did not support her conviction because it failed to show that she intended to commit the charge of riot. And no evidence showed that she conspired with others to riot, he wrote.

Bardo declined comment Tuesday, saying the filing spoke for itself.

With regard to the charge of failure to disperse following an official order, Bardo wrote no evidence was given that showed the protest was expected to “cause substantial harm or serious inconvenience” before police ordered people to leave the area outside the police station. Police also had no authority to order people to leave public property for exercising their federal and state constitutional rights of free speech, he added.

The protest that Lopez took part in occurred after an officer shot Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020. The officer fired after Muñoz charged him with a knife; police were responding to a domestic disturbance call from his sister.

Muñoz was living with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and his family maintains they called police in hopes of getting Muñoz admitted to a hospital. But in a call to police before the shooting, his sister told a dispatcher that Muñoz was becoming aggressive with his mother and was attempting to break into her house.

The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera; the county prosecutor later determined the shooting was justified.

Bardo also wrote in the filing that Spahn wrongfully barred Lopez from presenting evidence that she has a reputation for engaging in peaceful protest. And Spahn was wrong not to give the jury several legal instructions Lopez’s trial attorney proposed.