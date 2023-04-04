Jessica Lopez will spend more than one year in state prison for her participation in protests that turned violent in downtown Lancaster following a fatal September 2020 police shooting.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn told Lopez she was a primary player and that her refusal to heed repeated police orders to leave a ramp at the police station and the downtown area encouraged others to engage in violence that included throwing rocks and frozen water bottles at police.

"I know that that was not a lawful protest," Spahn told Lopez when he sentenced her Tuesday afternoon to 13 to 30 months in prison, placed her on probation for three years and ordered her to pay $7,068 restitution. "You were at the forefront of this and that entire crowd ... you chose to stay."

In November, a jury of five women and seven men convicted Lopez of riot and conspiracy to commit riot — both third-degree felonies — and four misdemeanor offenses (failure to disperse, defiant trespass, obstructing highways and disorderly conduct) after deliberating for about 30 minutes. Riot is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Lopez, 34, of Lancaster, said nothing directly when Spahn gave her the opportunity, but through her attorney, Christopher Patterson, she said that the people who addressed the court on her behalf said more than she ever could.

Some two dozen people were present on her behalf and about a half-dozen people spoke, including state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, and 21 people wrote letters on her behalf. Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Lancaster city, said he knew Lopez as someone who asks favors on behalf of others, not for herself. Other speakers spoke of her work on behalf of the homeless and marginalized communities.

Some people cried and told Lopez they loved her as sheriff deputies handcuffed her and led her from the courtroom.

Also in the courtroom were about a half-dozen current and former city police officers; none spoke.

After the hearing, more than a dozen people gathered outside the steps of the old courthouse on East King Street, including Smith-Wade-El and Taylor Enterline, another protester who was also sentenced Tuesday. They spoke of a need for humanity in the criminal justice system and said there was no inappropriate place to discuss social issues.

Appeal planned

Defense attorney Christopher Patterson said he planned to appeal the sentence. Although it fell within the standard range of state sentencing guidelines, "I think there were enough mitigating factors that there should have been a sentence within the mitigated range," he said.

In arguing for a mitigated range, Patterson said the conduct of the violent protesters would have been the same regardless of whether Lopez was there.

"She never said, 'Let's destroy something. Let's trash something,'" he said. "I would suggest she is being punished more for her words than her actions."

He acknowledged she spoke loudly and stridently: "She was advocating for social justice," Patterson said.

Patterson also cited as cause for leniency Lopez's long history of trauma, including being raped at age 14, her father being deported when she was about 3 years old and her mother serving prison time. Trauma, he argued, played a role in how Lopez responds to situations and explains her distrust of the system.

Lopez is also a single mother to four children, ranging in age from 9 to 15.

First Assistant District Attorney Cody Lee Wade did not ask for a specific sentence. But in acknowledging the social justice context of the protests, Wade said Lopez "could have been a voice for reason" but instead was the "ammunition" fueling an out of control protest.

Wade said Lopez "believes she is the victim, and that is not the case. She is not a political prisoner."

Lopez was a fixture during protests during the summer of 2020 following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.

It was her actions after the shooting here of Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020, that landed Lopez in prison.

Muñoz, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, charged a police officer with a knife as police responded to a domestic disturbance call from his sister. Though the family maintains they wanted help getting Ricardo into a hospital, police said the sister told a dispatcher that Ricardo was becoming aggressive with his mother and was attempting to break into her house.

The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera; the county prosecutor later determined the shooting was justified.

Protesters soon gathered in Muñoz’s neighborhood, then moved downtown and to the police station. Lopez was one of about a dozen people arrested early the next morning.

Judge cites Lopez’s history

In crafting his sentence, Spahn also took into account what he called Lopez extensive criminal history, dating back to her youth.

That includes convictions for drug offenses, retail theft and harassment. Her most serious conviction is two second-degree felonies for attacking two Lancaster police officers in 2008.

At her sentencing in 2011, she admitted kicking one officer and hitting another with a belt. She also spit on both. The officers were investigating after she smashed up a man’s car, which she also admitted, saying she flipped out after finding out he had cheated on her.

Lopez still faces a separate trial on disorderly conduct and blocking traffic stemming from an Aug. 5, 2020, arrest during a protest in the city. In that case, which is scheduled for a nonjury trial on April 20 before Spahn, Patterson argued in court motions that Lopez was the victim of selective and vindictive prosecution. At the time, she was pursuing a federal lawsuit against Lancaster city and an officer.

Lopez also claimed in an October 2019 lawsuit that former city officer Nathan Nickel sexually assaulted her on the pretext of searching for drugs and hurt her arm after a November 2017 traffic stop. Lopez was a passenger in the car.

A federal judge dismissed the sexual assault claim in August 2021; in November 2021, a federal jury in Philadelphia cleared Nickel of the remaining excessive force claim.

Staff writer Chad Barthe contributed to this report.