Jessica Lopez, the Lancaster city woman convicted earlier this month of riot and related crimes stemming from her actions in downtown Lancaster following a fatal September 2020 police shooting, will remain a city Democratic party committeewoman — for now.

Marshall Miller, chair of Lancaster City Democratic Committee, said there is nothing in the party’s bylaws prohibiting Lopez from serving.

“She has been a strong voice for racial and economic justice in our community, and we will continue to stand with her,” Miller said in an email.

The most serious charge Lopez was convicted of, riot, is a third-degree felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Miller was unable to say what impact incarceration would have on Lopez’s committee seat. She was elected to the four-year term in May.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3 and ordered the county’s probation and parole department to conduct a pre-sentence investigation. Such investigations gather information about a defendant’s background to help a judge craft an appropriate sentence.

Reports developed from investigations take into account the offense, a defendant’s criminal history, family history, health, employment and victim information.

Judges are also guided by state sentencing guidelines, which take into account a defendant’s prior record and the seriousness of the crime. However, judges are free to impose whatever sentence they want up to the maximum.

The guidelines are essentially a scoring system to calculate a recommended sentence in either the standard range, aggravated range — for circumstances that worsen the seriousness of the crime — or mitigated range, for circumstances that lessen the seriousness of the crime.

At Lopez’s trial, Assistant District Attorney Cody Lee Wade said Lopez was the person “lighting the mood on fire” in the overnight protest that turned violent and destructive outside the police station.

Lopez and other protesters refused multiple orders from police to move from the ramp next to the police station, resulting in police spraying them with pepper spray and tear gas. Some people threw rocks and other objects at police, a dumpster was set on fire and windows at the police station and some nearby businesses were smashed.

Lopez was one of about a dozen people arrested after the shooting of Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020. Muñoz, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, charged an officer with a knife. The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera and later determined to have been justified.

Lopez’s criminal history includes convictions for drug offenses, retail theft and harassment. Her most serious conviction is two second-degree felonies for attacking two Lancaster police officers in 2008.

At her sentencing in 2011, she admitted kicking one officer and hitting another with a belt. She also spit on both. The officers were investigating after she smashed up a man’s car, which she also admitted, saying she flipped out after finding out he had cheated on her.

In a deposition for a separate civil case against a city police officer in 2019, Lopez acknowledged having mental health issues, including attention deficit-hyperactivity, bipolar and explosive anger disorders. Lopez claimed the officer sexually assaulted her on the pretext of searching for drugs and hurt her arm after a November 2017 traffic stop. She had been a passenger in the vehicle.

A federal judge dismissed the sexual assault claim in August 2021; last November, a federal jury in Philadelphia cleared the officer of the remaining excessive force claim.