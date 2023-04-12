Jessica Lopez is asking a Lancaster County judge to reconsider the 13-to-30-month prison sentence he imposed on her last week for her involvement in a Lancaster city protest that turned violent in 2020 or to give her a new trial.

In the appeal filed Wednesday afternoon, defense attorney Christopher Patterson wrote that even though the sentence was within the standard range of state guidelines, Judge Merrill Spahn failed to adequately consider reasons warranting a shorter sentence.

Those included Lopez’s family and psychological history; Patterson also said incarceration “entails excessive hardship for her four children” ages 9 to 15.

Patterson further argued that Lopez, 34, of Lancaster, acted under a strong provocation — the death of Ricardo Muñoz — and she didn’t believe her conduct would cause or threaten serious harm.

Patterson was unavailable Wednesday afternoon. The Lancaster County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In arguing for a new trial, Patterson wrote that the evidence presented at trial did not support convictions on criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

A jury of five women and seven men in November convicted Lopez of riot and conspiracy to commit riot — both third-degree felonies — and four misdemeanor offenses (failure to disperse, defiant trespass, obstructing highways and disorderly conduct) after deliberating for about 30 minutes. Riot is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Patterson wrote that Lopez was charged with entering the police station, but said she never was inside the station and was only on a ramp open to the public for access to the station and other city offices.

As for the disorderly conduct conviction, Patterson wrote that Lopez gave political speeches and took “non-verbal symbolic actions” that are protected under the First Amendment and the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Patterson wrote Spahn should not have allowed videos taken from the Internet, which prosecutors presented as evidence in support of the riot charge because the videos included comments from unidentified people that were prejudicial.

Background

The protest that Lopez took part in occurred after a city police officer shot Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020. The officer fired after Muñoz charged him with a knife; police were responding to a domestic disturbance call from his sister.

Muñoz was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and his family maintains they called police in hopes of getting Muñoz admitted to a hospital. But in a call to police before the shooting, his sister told a dispatcher that Muñoz was becoming aggressive with his mother and was attempting to break into her house.

The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera; the county prosecutor later determined the shooting was justified.