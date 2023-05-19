Jere Musser Bagenstose, who is charged with homicide in the death of his estranged wife Maryann nearly 40 years ago, wants bail so he can get out of Lancaster County Prison.

The Pequea Township man has been there since his arrest on Dec. 22, when prosecutors charged him with a single count of homicide.

Maryann Bagenstose’s body has never been found.

If Jere Bagenstose were to be granted bail, it would be a first for a homicide case in Lancaster County — at least in modern history. And likely just the second time in Pennsylvania since a recent state Supreme Court ruling made it a possibility.

At a hearing on the issue Friday before Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn, Assistant District Attorney Christine Wilson argued that Bagenstose, 68, is not entitled to bail because homicide is a “nonbailable offense” under Pennsylvania’s constitution and state law. She also argued he was a flight risk and danger to the community.

Bagenstose’s defense attorney, Curt Schulz, said it’s not that clear-cut and denied his client is a flight risk or danger.

What Pennsylvania’s constitution states, Schulz argued, is that bail is allowed for all crimes except death-penalty eligible cases, crimes punishable by life in prison or “unless no condition or combination of conditions other than imprisonment will reasonably assure the safety of any person and the community when the proof is evident or presumption great.”

Bail is intended to ensure a defendant shows up for court proceedings and to protect the community.

Recent court ruling

Schulz pinned part of his argument on a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that, in part, dealt with the burden of proof judges must consider in determining if someone is entitled to bail and what the authors of Pennsylvania’s constitution meant by “proof is evident or presumption great.”

In the case, Commonwealth v. Talley, the Supreme Court understood “proof is evident or presumption great” to mean there is "clear and convincing" evidence that a defendant likely committed the crime they’ve been charged with.

That’s a higher standard than “prima facie,” which is the burden prosecutors must show at a preliminary hearing to hold a defendant for trial. It only requires prosecutors to show evidence that a crime has been committed and that the defendant is most likely responsible.

Wilson argued that the Talley ruling didn’t address homicides because the defendant in the Talley case was charged with stalking.

But, Wilson said, if Spahn finds Bagenstose is entitled to bail, he should set it at $5 million.

Schulz said that $5 million would be the equivalent of not setting bail at all.

Though Friday’s hearing was not a bail hearing — Spahn said he will spend “an extensive amount of time in the coming days” reading the Talley ruling to determine if a bail hearing is necessary — Schulz laid out reasons Bagenstose should be given bail.

Schulz argued Bagenstose does not pose a flight risk, citing his wife’s poor health and his ties to the community as a lifelong county resident. Bagenstose has only had one other brush with the law, an involvement with a car theft that happened before his wife’s disappearance.

And, Schulz argued, Bagenstose has already demonstrated he is unlikely to flee if released.

“Over at least a 10-year period, he was interviewed at least eight times” in which he was “questioned accusatorily,” Schulz said, “He knows that this day is coming since at least 1985.”

Schulz said $250,000 bail would be sufficient to ensure his client shows at trial.

Though several other homicide defendants in Lancaster County have sought bail since the Talley ruling, they have been denied.

Spahn denied a previous request by Bagenstose earlier this year, prompting Bagenstose to appeal to the state Superior Court, which ordered Spahn to hold a hearing.

Homicide bail rare

LNP | LancasterOnline could find only one other case in which a homicide defendant was granted bail since last year’s Talley ruling.

It, like Bagenstose’s case, involves an old homicide and a recent arrest.

In December 1976, the dismembered body of a pregnant 15-year-old girl was found in three suitcases near the Lehigh River in Carbon County.

Pennsylvania State Police, using a public DNA database, arrested Luis Sierra in April 2021. According to police, the girl, who for years was known as Jane Doe, and Sierra had been living together in an apartment when she disappeared.

Last summer, using arguments similar to Schulz’s, Sierra’s attorney, Emmett Madden, argued that Sierra was entitled to bail.

The judge in that case set Sierra’s bail at $250,000.

Madden, on Thursday, said he was surprised when the judge in Sierra’s case ruled in his favor.

“It’s a remarkable thing,” said Madden, whose office is based in Philadelphia.