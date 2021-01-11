New cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again in Lancaster County and across Pennsylvania after a modest decline in the second half of December.

For the seven-day period of Jan. 5-11, there were 2,904 new cases of COVID-19 recorded here, up from 2,090 in the prior seven days of Dec. 29 through Jan. 4.

Statewide, there were 61,057 new cases Jan. 5-11, up from 51,293 in the previous seven days.

The volume of testing also increased locally and statewide in the past week, but it was not as high as in early December.

Among the state’s 67 counties, Lancaster ranked 28th in the per-capita rate of new cases, with 532 per 100,000 population for Jan. 5-11. That was slightly above the statewide rate of 477, and ranked Lancaster in the middle of the pack among its immediate neighbors.

Lebanon County’s per-capita rate of new cases was 666 for Jan. 5-11, which ranked it 11th statewide. York ranked 22nd, with a per capita rate of 579; Berks ranked 24th, at 573; Dauphin was 40th, at 483; and Chester was 52nd at 425.

Across the state, the three counties with the highest per-capita rates of new cases per 100,000 population were Montour, at 1,476; Forest, 1,132; and Union, 924. The three counties with lowest rates were Philadelphia, 281; Tioga, 298; and Wyoming, 306.

In the first seven days of January, Lancaster County recorded 30 COVID-19 deaths. That was down from 42 in the last seven days of December, which was the deadliest local month of the pandemic here.

The number of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General and WellSpan Ephrata hospitals averaged 122 in the first seven days of January, up from 112 in the final seven days of December. It stood at 128 on Sunday.