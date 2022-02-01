January was the third-deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lancaster County, with at least 156 COVID-19 deaths recorded by the county coroner’s office as infections and hospitalizations set new records due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

With 1,572 lives lost in the county to COVID-19, January alone accounted for nearly a tenth of all pandemic deaths since the first was recorded here in late March 2020.

January’s tally trailed only December 2020’s count of 207 and April 2020’s total of 182, two months when COVID-19 vaccines, which significantly reduce the likelihood of severe disease and death from the virus, were not yet available to the general public.

As of Tuesday, the number of people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 sat at 126, a significant decline from the 184 patients recorded a week ago and the pandemic record of 233 patients recorded on Jan. 12, according to data from the state Department of Health. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped to 16, less than half of what it was less than a week ago.

People who are not fully vaccinated continue to comprise the large majority of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, including 76% of its total COVID-19 patients and all 12 of its COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

COVID-19 infections have been in free fall since peaking here in mid-January, with the county averaging 370 new cases per day over the seven days ending Jan. 31, according to the state data. Lancaster recorded a pandemic high rate of 1,195 cases per day on Jan. 11. The record before the latest surge was 429 cases per day, set in December 2020.

The pace of people in the county receiving their COVID-19 vaccines is slowing, and just 59% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated and about 27% have had their COVID-19 boosters, according to the state data. About 10,500 received their first shots in January, down from about 14,000 the month before; about 6,000 became fully vaccinated, down from about 9,700 the month before; and about 22,900 received boosters, down from about 42,000 in December.