The James Hale Steinman Memorial Scholarship was awarded to two students from Lancaster County and a student from Erie County at an awards ceremony Monday.

The academic scholarship – valued at up to $30,000 each – is awarded to children of Steinman Communication employees. Monday’s ceremony at the Hamilton Club at 106 E. Orange St. in Lancaster city celebrated the students and 60 years of educational funding.

Funding for the scholarship celebrating the memory and accomplishments of James Hale Steinman, former president and co-publisher of Lancaster Newspapers Inc., comes from the Steinman Foundation.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

All recipients are evaluated and selected by an independent committee consisting of two college professors and a school district superintendent.

This year’s award recipients are:

Maya Bywater, daughter of Pat Bywater, Work & Wellness team leader for LNP | LancasterOnline’s editorial department. She is a graduate of Erie’s Public School’s Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy in Erie County.

Braydon Felsinger, son of Ben Felsinger, home delivery manager of Susquehanna Printing’s circulation department. He will graduate from Hempfield High School on Wednesday.

Ashley Leese, daughter of Brad Leese, customer service representative for Susquehanna Printing’s client solutions department. She will graduate from Manheim Township High School on June 1.