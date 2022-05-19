The James Hale Steinman Memorial Scholarship was awarded to six graduating seniors from high schools in Lancaster, York and Berks counties Wednesday at an awards ceremony.

The academic scholarship – valued up to $30,000 for each student – is awarded to children of Steinman Communications employees. Wednesday’s ceremony at the Hamilton Club in Lancaster city celebrated the award recipients and 59 years of educational funding through the scholarship.

Funding for the scholarship celebrating the memory and accomplishments of James Hale Steinman, former president and co-publisher of Lancaster Newspapers Inc., comes from the Steinman Foundation.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP|LancasterOnline.

This year’s award recipients are:

Hillary Murse, daughter of Tom Murse, executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline. She will graduate from Manheim Township High School on June 2.

Tyler Tang, son of Xuan Nguyen, circulation supervisor for LNP | LancasterOnline. He will graduate from Manheim Township High School on June 2.

Rachel Emlet, daughter of LNP | LancasterOnline graphic artist Chris Emlet. She will graduate from Red Lion Senior High School in York County on May 27.

Nicole Fidler, daughter of Steinman Communications director of information technology Sean Fidler. She will graduate from Conestoga Valley High School on June 4.

Hannah Fogell, daughter of Lancaster Farming features editor Anne Harnish. She will graduate from Penn Manor High School on June 1.

Logan Paparella, son of LNP | Lancaster digital marketing manager Scott Paparella. He will graduate from Exeter Township High School in Berks County on June 8.