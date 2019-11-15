A Lancaster man known as "Dizzy" will serve up to 15 years for selling heroin bags containing pure fentanyl to a West Lampeter Township woman who fatally overdosed, court documents show.

James Wueschinski, 27, pleaded guilty to the felony drug delivery resulting in death charge stemming from the July 22, 2018 overdose and recently agreed to a plea deal arranged by Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman.

Wueschinski was dealing on a Lancaster city block when he sold to the woman, according to the district attorney's office.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth handed down a sentence of 5 to 15 years and ordered Wueschinski to pay $6,358 in restitution for funeral costs.