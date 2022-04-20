Jake Thorsen will move to a new role at nonprofit Tenfold, that of chief impact officer, as current CIO Shelby Nauman takes the helm as chief executive officer on May 27.

The changes come in response to Tenfold CEO Mike McKenna’s resignation, which was announced earlier this year.

In his new role, Thorsen will oversee all internal program operations and ensure the quality, integrity and improvement of services and programs.

Since 2018, Thorsen has served as the director of SoWe, an initiative of Tenfold aimed at transforming the SoWe (Southwest) neighborhood of Lancaster city so it is safe, clean, attractive to economic investment and welcoming to residents and visitors.

“I am honored to step into this new role, which will give me the opportunity to walk alongside all members of our team as we empower people to achieve equitable housing and financial security, while also remaining connected to my roots in the SoWe initiative," said Thorsen.

The yet-to-be named new SoWe director will report to Thorsen.

Tenfold was created in 2021 through a merger of Tabor Community Services and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership. Tenfold’s operations include various programs and services related to housing instability and affordability, from services for homeless individuals to homeownership and financial literacy programs. The organization’s lending arm also supports affordable housing developments.