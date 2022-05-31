The board of Assets has appointed Lancaster native Jaime Arroyo as the nonprofit’s new CEO.

Lancaster-based Assets works to transform communities through business, according to its website. It offers in-depth training and financing for entrepreneurs, and works with established businesses to improve their social and environmental footprint, its site states.

Arroyo previously served as director of community lending for Assets from 2017 to 2019. In 2020 he went to Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County to serve as its chief strategy officer.

Arroyo will begin his role as Assets CEO on June 20. He will succeed Jesse Casler, who served as interim CEO since January.

“I am thrilled that Jaime has agreed to serve in this important role,” Casler said. “Assets is poised for significant growth, and Jaime is the right person to lead us forward.”

Casler is chief operating officer at nonprofit Hope International, where he took a leave to lead Assets as it conducted a formal CEO search.

”After an extensive search process, the Board is thrilled to have Jaime as the next CEO of Assets,” said Liz Martin, Assets board chair. “We are confident that Jaime will be a great leader as Assets continues to do amazing work in our local community.”

Arroyo earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Millersville University in 2010. He completed his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship and innovation management in 2016 at Drexel University.

He is in his first term on Lancaster City Council, is chair of the Economic Development Committee, and is a commissioner for the Governor's Advisory Commission for Latino Affairs.

“As our community continues to evolve, it's more important than ever that the access to resources that allow entrepreneurship to be a vehicle for economic prosperity be available in an equitable and inclusive manner,” Arroyo said. “I look forward to shepherding Assets in building an equitable economy and inclusive entrepreneurship in Lancaster County."