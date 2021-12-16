Former funeral director Andrew Scheid, who was sentenced last month to prison for mishandling bodies and falsifying required paperwork, is now charged with animal cruelty and neglect.

Scheid, 50, intentionally killed a calf by starvation and dehydration between Nov. 1-4 and failed to provide adequate food and water to two other bovines and a cat at his home in the 300 block of Old Blue Rock Road, according to Manor Township police.

Two of the bovines were about 100 pounds underweight, according to police, who filed the charges Wednesday.

Online court dockets do not list an attorney in the case for Scheid, who is serving his prison sentence in Lancaster County Prison.

The aggravated cruelty charge is a third-degree felony and the three neglect charges are summary offenses.

Scheid’s girlfriend, Cassandra Byers, was given a summary citation for her role because she shared responsibility for the animals’ care, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Scheid was sentenced last month in Lancaster County Court to three to 12 months in prison for four counts of abuse of corpse. He was also sentenced to nine months of house arrest following incarceration, five years of probation, and must pay $9,456 restitution related to that conviction and convictions for tampering with public records for falsifying information on death certificates.

Scheid's attorney in that case blamed depression for Scheid's behavior.