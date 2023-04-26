An Upper Leacock Township gas station sold a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $6.6 million on Tuesday.

Rushi Petroleum on 2270 New Holland Pike sold a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket with the numbers 1-4-9-23-30-39, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Match 6 is a daily draw lottery game, where participants buy a $2 ticket and select six numbers between one and 49 in an attempt to win the ever-growing jackpot. A computer adds two more lines of six randomized numbers for a total of 18 on one card. Participants win by guessing the six numbers in sequence, but can win smaller prizes by having some of the winning numbers on their ticket.

More than 129,600 participants won prizes on the April 25 drawing according to the press release.