A stretch of Route 222 in Ephrata is closed after a tractor trailer jackknifed shortly after noon on Thursday, according to WGAL.
The incident happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 near the Route 322 overpass.
Traffic is being detoured at the Ephrata exit, merging back onto Route 222 after the overpass, according to the report.
No injuries were reported.
