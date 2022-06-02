An on-ramp on Route 222 southbound is closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer is on the on-ramp from Route 222 southbound to Route 30 west, according to Manheim Township Police. The entire ramp is blocked and traffic is being detoured off the Route 222 south Oregon Pike exit.

Emergency crews are currently working to mitigate fuel leakage from the vehicle. Police have not said if there are any injuries.

511PA reports stop-and-go traffic on Route 222 southbound from Route 30 stretching north to Oregon Village.

Police urge motorists to take alternate routes if possible.