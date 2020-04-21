A tractor trailer jackknifed while exiting Route 222 south to Route 30 west Thursday afternoon in Manheim Township.

The incident happened after 1:18 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Traffic on Route 222 south was stop-and-go and backed up almost to the Landis Valley Road overpass, according to 511pa.com.

Traffic was also backed up on Route 30.

"All Route 222 southbound traffic is being diverted to Route 30 west," Manheim Township police said.

Route 222 was reopened around 3:20 p.m.