In May of 1938, a new art deco-style school building was dedicated in the city of Lancaster.

This week, the public is invited to help J.P. McCaskey High School celebrate its 85th birthday with cake, food, tours, entertainment and a look back into the school’s history.

The event runs from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the high school, 445 N. Reservoir St., Lancaster.

According to a news release, visitors can start gathering a the main entrance of the school at 5 p.m., where they’ll be greeted with a performance by the McCaskey Drum Line. Culinary offerings for purchase include ones from the Homage food truck of chef Oliver Saye, a 1993 McCaskey grad.

A display of memorabilia and old yearbooks from the high school’s archives will be presented inside the building by students dressed in the changing fashions of the past eight-plus decades.

At 5:30 p.m., the release says, visitors will be greeted at the front entrance by people portraying educator John Piersol McCaskey and B.B. Herr, Mc-Caskey’s principal when the school opened in 1938.

Millie Rineer Bechtold, a surviving member of McCaskey’s first class of 1938, will be introduced, as well.

Free birthday cake will then be served in the lobby, and the Alumni Center on the school’s second floor will be open for guests to explore the school’s archives. Historical tours of the building will be offered at 6 and 7:15 p.m.