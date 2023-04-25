J.P. McCaskey High School received a $30,000 grant from the state Department of Education to fund a girls’ Imagine, Design, Engineer and Accomplish (IDEA) Innovation Lab, Democratic state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El announced Monday.

Smith-Wade-El helped secure the funding that will outfit the lab with workstations and tables equipped with computers, microscopes, scientific instruments and programming tools. Girls can access the lab through a girls’ science, technology, engineering and math – or STEM – class, which will be offered during the high school’s new flex period in the 2023-24 school year.

“Historically, STEM fields have been male-dominated,” Karen Wynn, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at the School District of Lancaster, said in a news release about the funding. “By creating an exciting and innovative space, we hope to further encourage our high school girls to engage in STEM activities, which will lead to increased gender diversity in these fields and bring new perspectives and ideas to the workforce.”

Women make up only 28% of the STEM workforce due to gender stereotypes surrounding STEM fields, fewer women role models in STEM and male-dominated cultures that aren’t supportive or attractive to women, according to the American Association of University Women.

“This grant is a wonderfully targeted and wise investment into the futures of Lancaster girls,” Smith-Wade-El, whose 49th House District includes Lancaster city, said in the news release. “My sincere congratulations are in order for J.P. McCaskey and the staff who applied for the funding, as well as to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, who realized the wisdom of investing here, and in this way.”

The girls’ IDEA Innovation Lab is one option offered during J.P. McCaskey’s new flex period, during which students in good standing can select an activity of interest. Lab projects will be mentored by female instructors and student mentors.