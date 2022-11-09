With Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” echoing in his car speakers, Izzy Smith-Wade-El spends the day before Election Day driving around Millersville Borough, knocking on doors and trying to get a last word out to voters, most of them college students.

He drives through the Millersville University campus, a hub of his childhood, where his mother, renowned educator Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El, shaped young minds and founded the African American studies minor.

He points to the education building, where he spent most days in the child care center. There’s the gym where he used to hone his jump shot at summer basketball camps. Brooks Hall, which houses the gym, is probably going to be torn down, Smith-Wade-El says, but most of the campus still looks the same to him.

The campus buildings and old-growth deciduous trees loom as large as the shadow of his beloved mother, whose influence left a lasting mark on Lancaster County and her son.

“My mother taught me to format APA citations and to throw a punch,” Smith-Wade-El says. “Sometimes, I say I was raised on campus. I got exposed to a lot of academics early on.”

In her day, the late Rita Smith-Wade-El was a member of activist groups like the Black Panther Party and Students for a Democratic Society. She grew up in a segregated Washington, D.C., and spent her life fighting for change.

A change came Tuesday night for her son, who defeated Republican Anne Rivers to win a seat in the state House, representing the 49th District in southern Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough. Smith-Wade-El, a 32-year-old Democrat, will be Lancaster County’s first Black representative, as well as its first LGBTQ lawmaker.

He does not take those extraordinary titles for granted.

It will be my honor to serve you, Lancaster, as the State Representative for the new House District 49. Yesterday was the culmination of a months-long effort where poor and rich people, urban and suburban, black, white brown, young and old came together to fight for democracy. — Izzy Smith-Wade-El for Lancaster (@Izzy4Lancaster) November 9, 2022

“The responsibility to me is clear,” Smith-Wade-El says. “Lancaster does have Black people. We do have queer people and Latino folks, and all of these folks who are not seen in the Lancaster you get in the tourist guide.”

Those people, he says, aren’t always accounted for by the officials who make decisions for the county and its residents.

Just as Rita Smith-Wade-El once stood as an influencer for her generation through activism and education, state Rep.-elect Smith-Wade-El is expanding his influence through politics.

Formative experiences

Smith-Wade-El grew up on Virginia Avenue, a one-block street on the west end of Lancaster city near Buchanan Park, with his single mother and his older brother, Ayodele. In that neighborhood, he and his friends could make chalk drawings, play four square in the street and feel safe. He paints his childhood with an idyllic brush.

Smith-Wade-El recalls comfortable nights at home watching TV shows like “Law & Order,” “NYPD Blue” and “Star Trek.” He affectionately describes his mom as a “nerd” who raised him to be a Trekkie.

A devout Catholic, Rita Smith-Wade-El also raised her son to respect a faith tradition, sending him to Lancaster’s Sacred Heart School through the sixth grade, then to West Nottingham Academy, a private Catholic high school in Cecil County, Maryland.

As a child, Smith-Wade-El was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that impairs his handwriting. His learning disabilities, he said, contributed to him getting kicked out of Sacred Heart School because they made him prone to fights.

Between elementary and high school, Smith-Wade-El attended the Janus School, a private school in Mount Joy for students with learning disabilities.

“I was a kid who had trouble sitting still in class, a child who had unusual trouble with management of time and with focusing the way that was preferred. I was sort of deemed a bad kid,” he recalls. “I always had aspirations, and I remember folks telling me, like, limit those aspirations about what it is you’re going to be able to get done.”

The faith he cultivated in Catholic school remains important to him, despite the tension that exists between the Catholic Church and proponents of reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

“For me, my faith is a place that I go to be moved to be better and to treat other people with more kindness and more compassion,” Smith-Wade-El says. “I also think that my faith as much as my existence in the world tells me that bodily autonomy, the inherent dignity of the human person – these are things that cannot be tread upon.”

Creative exploration in the theater helped Smith-Wade-El hone his sense of self and his interactions with others. In his youth, he was among the participants in Barry Kornhauser’s award-winning youth theater programs at Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre and Millersville University.

Theater, he says, gave him an appreciation for how people represent themselves.

“It’s a really diverse environment. In youth theater, we had kids from the suburbs, Lancaster Township, brown kids, Black kids, kids whose first language was Spanish, a number of deaf and hard of hearing performers. … It showed me the ways in which whole groups of people who might otherwise not come together, come together to achieve goals.”

Kornhauser, a colleague of Rita Smith-Wade-El at Millersville University, said Izzy felt passionately about social justice issues and often incorporated those themes into his original theater work. Stagecraft, he said, had a particularly positive effect on the young Smith-Wade-El.

“By participating in theater, I think you become, frankly, a better citizen, and maybe a better human being. That certainly was the case with Izzy,” Kornhauser said.

After high school, Smith-Wade-El studied theater and anthropology at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, which is among the most expensive private universities in the country. He acknowledges the privilege that marked his education from his earliest years, and he knows many Lancaster city students will never be able to afford those opportunities.

His mother worked hard to provide those opportunities. She died in 2018.

Barabara Stengel, a family friend, colleague of Rita Smith-Wade-El and a Virginia Avenue neighbor, has known Smith-Wade-El since he was a child.

When his mother died, Stengel worried how Izzy would handle the loss because she was such a strong presence in his life. But she said he appears to have held on to his mother’s best qualities: a sense of justice and a desire to improve the lives of others.

“He has a really nice combination of being tuned to ideas and tuned to people together, and when you have that, you can read the situation in a way that you can actually respond in ways that help. ... He will always be one of the smartest people in the room, but he doesn’t care about that. He will always be one of the more sensitive people in the room, he cares more about that I think.”

Seeking office

Public office was not something Smith-Wade-El had in mind for himself coming off a four-year stint at Carnegie Mellon. In fact, he was not sure he wanted to live in Lancaster.

But at the annual Crispus Attucks Martin Luther King breakfast in 2015, a family friend, Louise Williams, convinced him he should consider running for office.

Williams, who served on Lancaster City Council from 2006 to 2018 and was the first Black woman to serve as its president, knew how to spot talent.

“I just saw him as a very intelligent young African American male,” Williams, 85, says. “I told him I would always support him, which I’ve always done.”

Smith-Wade-El is the type of person to jump right into things. In 2018, depressed after the death of his mother, he bought a bike at The Common Wheel in downtown Lancaster and taught himself to ride. He practiced on the floors of the city office space Jess King rented during her 2018 Congressional campaign, for which Smith-Wade-El worked as a volunteer. That year, he rode 2,000 miles.

Smith-Wade-El leaped into politics in much the same way: a little bit of spontaneity paired with encouragement from his mother and those close to her.

Fond memories of childhood fostered his passion for safe, affordable housing, which became a personal point of emphasis when he worked on the Mayor’s Commission to Combat Poverty in 2015 and 2016.

Smith-Wade-El co-authored the commission’s “One Good Job” plan to cut poverty in Lancaster city in half by 2032 by increasing access to living-wage jobs and affordable housing, as well as addressing food insecurity and public health.

“If we’re supposed to be a society that supports people, that supports families, that treasures our children, we can’t effectively do any of those things … if we can’t provide people with homes that they can access and afford,” he says.

Smith-Wade-El ran for and won a seat on Lancaster City Council in 2017 and has served as its president since 2020. He resigned his council post Monday in advance of the midterm election. In his time on council, making sure everyone in the city has access to safe, quality housing has been a cornerstone issue for him.

Smith-Wade-El has been part of an effort to improve the city’s lead abatement program, as many homes still contain hazardous lead levels. He also has supported the city’s push to increase affordable housing, to which it dedicated $5 million in federal rescue money last year. Some council members want to set aside an additional $5 million for that effort.

Backing affordable housing projects in the city’s southeast has proven a bit contentious, with some worrying about gentrification as new developments pop up.

The Rev. Ed Bailey, of Bethel AME Church on East Strawberry Street — the oldest Black church in Lancaster — believes there are enough existing homes, and those homes could use more help. Bailey, who turns 73 this week, said the city should be cognizant of who is moving into these new developments, as he sees the southeast’s traditionally Black community losing its foothold. He says he’s lost faith in government and politics.

“(Politicians) forget about the things that people need that really made them want to run for office in the beginning.”

Bailey said he didn’t hear much from Smith-Wade-El in his run for the state House or during his five years on City Council, so he can’t say much about his work. But he voted for Smith-Wade-El this year because he admired his mother.

Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County, lives in the city’s southeast quadrant and said Smith-Wade-El has made a serious effort to be in the community as much as possible. Now that Smith-Wade-El is joining the state Legislature, Ressler said he wants to see him continue his “intentionality about being local.”

The city often blames the Legislature for its inability to make strides with affordable housing, Ressler said. So he will be watching to see whether the state “barriers” council cited were just excuses.

Smith-Wade-El acknowledges there still is more work to do and wants to see more out of City Council in the future. He said the seven-member body’s job is to act in an oversight capacity for the city’s mayor, and Smith-Wade-El said setting an active vision for council could make that happen.

Personal and political identity

Smith-Wade-El says he’s proud of the “firm stance” City Council has taken against conversion therapy, a pseudoscientific practice intended to target LGBTQ youth to change their sexual orientation.

He refers to himself as queer, an umbrella term describing people who are not heterosexual or whose gender identity does not match that which they were assigned at birth. Smith-Wade-El said some people advising him on his state House campaign suggested he “play down” his queer identity. He’s glad he didn’t.

“I’ve actually found over the past several years a reopened sense in that part of my identity, in the community that’s been built for queer folks in Lancaster County,” Smith-Wade-El said.

Growing up, he more closely aligned himself with the LGBTQ community than the Black community. That aspect of his overall identity sets him apart from his mother and reflects the influence of a younger generation.

“The passion Izzy has for the (LGBTQ) community is exciting to see – someone that wants to make changes for our community for the good,” says Tiffany Shirley, president of Lancaster Pride. “This election was really scary for the community, not knowing what we were going to be facing, but having Izzy as a representative and a voice for us in the community is so exciting.”

Shirley says she hasn’t worked directly with Smith-Wade-El, but they met recently at an LGBTQ reception at the governor’s mansion and discussed how they might work together.

Smith-Wade-El would not say whether he is currently in a relationship.

Both his Black and LGBTQ identities have a profound impact on him, Smith-Wade-El said. His mother once scolded him for saying his race was just a small part of who he is. She assured him being Black is not “accidental” or “happenstance.”

Not everyone is a fan

Smith-Wade-El has faced opposition on his path to the State House, particularly from Democratic councilmember Janet Diaz, who ran against him in the 49th District primary.

Diaz declined to comment for this profile, but has previously criticized Smith-Wade-El for being hypocritical in his legislative actions. In April, Diaz told LNP | LancasterOnline she is the one who votes “on behalf of the community’s best interests even if it is unpopular with the rest of council.”

She cited her call to ban Styrofoam and plastic bags, which she said was largely ignored. To Diaz, it proved that some of Smith-Wade-El’s stances, like environmental protection, are “not what he really represents.”

In the same interview, Diaz said Smith-Wade-El was able to cash in the political capital of his mother’s name and didn’t have to forge his own path, as she did.

That’s true, Smith-Wade-El says, and he doesn’t want to take his mother’s gift for granted. Instead, the question he faces daily is how to channel his privilege for the benefit of others.

“I would never try to turn away or deny all of the support and power my mother was able to give me,” he said. “What that sketches out to me is that I have an obligation to pass that on because there are people’s voices who are not being heard.”

Headed to Harrisburg

Smith-Wade-El’s historic win Tuesday mirrored national trends across the 2022 midterm elections, with members of the LGBTQ community, the Black community, and even a member of Gen Z, claiming first wins.

According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, the nonprofit political arm of the LGBTQ community, at least 340 openly LGBTQ candidates won races in 2022, the most in history.

Looking toward the future, Smith-Wade-El wants to take “one office at a time,” but he didn’t rule out the possibility of running for a higher state office.

During his first term, Smith-Wade-El said, he’s not looking to make waves in Harrisburg. Smith-Wade-El said he knows he’ll have some bumps in the road, but he hopes the relationships he has forged with Democratic state representatives across the commonwealth during his campaign will make the journey easier.

Southeast Pennsylvania is a prime territory to become more politically influential, he said, which was evident in his campaign totals: Smith-Wade-El brought in nearly $200,000 in statewide donations.

“We need to build more powerful voting and activist communities in this region,” Smith-Wade-El said. “(We need to) more powerfully advance the needs of those communities where the narratives overwhelmingly focus on Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and rural Pennsylvania. There are communities caught in the middle that are frequently ignored.”

In the meantime — before he goes to work on Dec. 1 — Smith-Wade-El escapes from the stresses of political life by baking in the kitchen of his South Duke Street apartment.

Smith-Wade-El’s favorite recipe is a peach and bourbon pie inherited from his grandmother. It gives him the opportunity to reflect on where his family started and where he is now.

His grandmother, an “illiterate sharecropper” from Georgia, raised a daughter who went on to earn three Ivy League degrees. His mother then built a legacy in Lancaster, cemented, literally, by buildings that now bear her name: Lancaster’s Smith-Wade-El Elementary School and the Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El Intercultural Center at Millersville University.

Now, Izzy is ready to take on the state House.

“I feel like my family is living the American dream.”