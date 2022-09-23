'I've never seen anything like this': Lancaster County schools respond to staffing shortages

Lancaster County public schools’ full-time teacher staffing meets current needs, but districts continue to struggle with filling support positions.

That could be just the start of a larger problem as nationwide, school districts have struggled to fill teaching spots and fewer college graduates are pursuing teaching as a profession.

Struggle to fill positions

Most full-time teaching positions for this school year have been filled, according to Lancaster County school district administrators.

However, the same cannot be said of support staff ranging from in-classroom aides and substitute teachers to food service staff.

“I’m not aware of a school district not experiencing a staff shortage,” said Flip Steinour, assistant to the executive director at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.

He is in a key spot to know what’s happening across a broad range of schools in the region because IU13 is an education service agency helping Lancaster and Lebanon counties’ 22 public school districts meet needs.

For example, at IU13, there are 93 vacancies for paraprofessionals alone, Steinour said. Paraprofessionals are school employees who work under the direction of a certified staff member to provide instructional programs and services.

“I’m in my 26th year of doing this work and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Steinour said, adding IU13 may typically have 20 to 30 vacancies at the start of the academic year.

Just a month into the school year, districts are experiencing the same issues with openings still posted for custodians, paraprofessionals, food service workers and long-term substitutes.

In the School District of Lancaster, acting Superintendent Matt Przywara said the district has filled 96%, or 986, teaching positions but only 84%, or 466, support staff positions. Only 82%, or 129, of the district’s administrative positions have been filled.

Last spring, Przywara said the district worked with its teachers union to raise wages for support staff to just under $15 an hour. Now, the district is measuring how that rate, one Przywara says is closer to a living wage, impacts new hires.

Additionally, he said the district has invested $52,394 of roughly $71 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds into advertising for new positions with tactics including yard signs, billboards and commercials on popular streaming services.

Like Lancaster, Hempfield School District has adjusted its rates for food service workers, custodians and other support staff such as paraprofessionals. The minimum starting rate for paraprofessionals increased from $13.50 to $16 an hour, for instance. Paraprofessionals already on staff were given a $2.50 raise.

In the past year, IU13 raised its rates for support staff above and beyond what its union contract calls for. The agency is also covering costs of clearances teachers must receive and providing required physicals and tuberculosis tests.

Steinour said IU13 is also offering up to $1,000 in tuition reimbursement and referral bonuses.

There is also help coming from outside districts and intermediate units themselves across the nation.

The U.S. departments of education and labor teamed up to direct relief funds and the $350 billion in state and local fiscal recovery funds to increase teacher pay.

Talent recruitment and job platforms also announced a plan to make recruiting and hiring school professionals easier. For example, the Zip Recruiter hiring platform launched an online job portal dedicated to K-12 school jobs. Schools, districts and states can partner with the platform to advertise open roles for free.

“There’s all kinds of things people are doing to try to alleviate the problem as much as they’re able to but at the end of the day, there’s just not enough bodies,” Steinour said. “There’s not enough clients to be able to do this work.”

Steinour said the fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus also deterred teachers, and changes to the economy following the pandemic are still impacting schools.

“We have to really take an advanced look at how we’re going to handle this for the future,” Przywara said. “We can’t do things the same way.”

Hempfield School District Spokesperson Cheryl Irwin-Bass said districts are competing with almost every other business that is short staffed and raising wages.

“We’re not just competing with other school districts,” Irwin-Bass said. “We’re competing with retail, with hospitality, with health care ….”

Application pools are drying up

Although Lancaster County school districts have had success filling most of their full-time teacher positions, there are warning signs that the teacher shortage felt by many districts across the nation and state will get here soon.

The number of applicants local districts receive is dwindling.

Steinour said six to eight years ago, districts would receive around 500 applications for elementary school positions. Elementary education was once considered to have a surplus of teachers seeking employment, Steinour noted. Now, he said, schools are lucky to receive 20 applications for elementary education and more than one for secondary school positions.

Donegal School District Superintendent Mike Lausch said in an email that the district has seen a decrease in applicants overall. This is of particular concern for Donegal as teaching jobs are being added due to projected increases in enrollment.

“It is especially problematic for positions where PDE (the Pennsylvania Department of Education) requires specialized certifications such as certified school nurse or biology,” Lausch added in his email.

In Pennsylvania, the number of certifications granted for grade seven through 12 biology teachers decreased from 309 in 2010-11 to 95 in 2020-21, or 69%, according to PDE data.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District Spokesperson Anne Harnish said in an email that the school district has seen a similar decrease in applicants with the largest reduction in applications coming from recent college graduates.

The state issued 7,695 teacher certifications in 2020-21, down 63% from the 21,045 issued in 2010-11, according to PDE data. There was an 11% increase – from 6,937 to 7,695 – in the number of certifications issued from 2019-20 to 2020-21, the data shows.

A report by the Atlantic magazine stops short of calling teacher shortages a national problem but the lack of teachers and feelings of burnout related to the pandemic and increasingly polarized politics have been felt in pockets of the country, particularly those that are rural and in the southernmost parts of the U.S. Lancaster County, despite its appearance, is considered a metropolitan rather than a rural region, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Evidence of national concern: The U.S. Department of Labor is allocating more than $100 million in apprenticeship grants to train more teachers.

Pay may also be an issue. On average in 2020, teachers earned 23.5% less than other college graduates nationally, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Pennsylvanians fare slightly better but still make 15.2% less than other college-educated professionals, according to the institute.

Salaries for first-year teachers with bachelor’s degrees at the 17 public school districts that serve Lancaster County students range from $53,115 to $61,401, according to the districts’ collective bargaining agreements.

From a teacher’s perspective

Lack of support staff and polarized politics have combined to leave 20-year Hempfield School District teacher Kristy Moore wondering if she should quit.

“Last year, I had to cover more classes than I ever had to before,” Moore, an educator of more than 20 years, said.

It’s too early to tell whether such circumstances will continue this year but she worries what will happen in flu season or if another strain of COVID-19 hits.

“It leads to burnout,” Moore said. “Just like anybody else that feels overworked and undervalued, exhaustion, you’re more likely to get sick. It’s hard sometimes to find joy in what you’re doing when you’re working under these conditions.”

The tense political climate is another factor. Lately, Moore said it feels like people are attacking the profession.

Moore spoke on this issue at an Elizabethtown Area School District meeting, where she is a parent and resident, earlier this month. She said many quit teaching because “right-wing extremists” portray them as people who indoctrinate, groom and prey on children.

“As a teacher it's been very frustrating that we do feel like our professionalism is being questioned,” Moore said. “There seems to be this mistrust that wasn't always there. …. These general statements that people are making about teachers is harmful, and I think it has made a lot of us question `Is this really how we want to make a career and spend our time?’”

In addition to harmful rhetoric from parents and community members, she said some states have passed legislation limiting discussion on race, racism and LGBTQ issues.

Two prominent Lancaster County politicians are prime movers behind one such effort in Pennsylvania.

Senate Bill 1278, sponsored by senators Scott Martin (R-13) and Ryan Aument (R-36) prohibits classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students. The ‘Empowering Families in Education’ bill is currently awaiting action in the House of Representatives.

“Why would you subject yourself to that treatment when you could maybe do something else that pays better and people respect you,” Moore said.

To attract new teachers – and prevent teachers like Moore from leaving – Steinour said educators must change the narrative.

“What you’re seeing on school boards right now across the state, across the country, very much is part of the problem that we’re having with getting people to go into this field,” Steinour said.

Meanwhile, he is sure to value those who keep on the task at hand.

“We've got true heroes that are coming into our schools every day to work,” Steinour said. “The teachers who are there every day to teach the paraeducators that are coming in to continue to work with these kids, when we are short staffed, when we are dealing with COVID, when we got a very negative narrative coming towards public education.”