When a King Elementary School student was crying hysterically one day, instructional coach Amanda Aikens pulled her out of class and asked what was wrong.

The night before, the student said, she and her mother slept on the porch because her father was threatening them with a gun and wouldn’t allow them inside their home. When her parents drove her to school that day, her father had her mother at gunpoint.

This is the type of trauma School District of Lancaster students can suffer from, Aikens said during testimony Monday and Tuesday in the Commonwealth Court battle over how schools are funded in Pennsylvania.

“It is our duty when our students come into the building to help them function at the best of their ability,” Aikens said, highlighting the importance of a sufficient roster of teachers, support staff, counselors, psychiatrists and social workers at schools like King.

Aikens’ testimony followed that of SDL Superintendent Damaris Rau and chief finance and operations Officer Matt Przywara, who over the last several days described what they say are the immense needs the school district has and the inequities that exist in the state’s school funding system that lead to insufficient resources to help their students succeed.

Lancaster is one of six school districts, as well as parents and two statewide advocacy organizations, suing the state, including its top political and education officials, in an effort to create a more equitable school funding system.

Aikens, who was a teacher at King before becoming an instructional coach this spring, described how burned out teachers are and how upset students and their families are when they don’t meet the state’s academic expectations.

If provided more resources – Aikens estimated $500 more per student – the district could hire more staff to help teachers who are stretched extremely thin, Aikens said.

Standardized test scores show students performing well below the state standard, Aikens said. At kindergarten, about 80% of students are reading at grade level, she said, but by fifth grade, less than half are reading at grade level.

“We are sending students to middle school with the majority of them below grade level,” Aikens said.

During cross-examination, the legislature’s lawyers challenged Aikens on her claim that students could achieve at a higher level if given more resources, since much of their difficulties arise outside of school. They also asked her repeatedly about her view of standardized tests, specifically whether they provide an accurate depiction of a student’s education. Aikens called them a “fine” indicator.

Asked whether she had firsthand knowledge of the budget and state funding, Aikens said she did not.

“I’ve lived it every day,” Aikens said when questioned what evidence she has that the state isn’t providing enough resources. “The education I see the students missing is that evidence.”

Aikens is expected to be the last SDL representative to testify in the trial.