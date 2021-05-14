The Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, in partnership with Walmart Pharmacy, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible students next week.

The clinic will run May 20 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and May 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intermediate unit, 1020 New Holland Ave., in Lancaster. Students must be 12 or older and attend public, private or charter school in either Lancaster County or Lebanon County to participate.

Students and parents can register for an appointment by visiting lanc.news/IU13VaccineClinic.

Another clinic, for administration of the second dose, is expected to be held at the same location June 10 and June 12.

The announcement comes after both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 and older.