The Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 has been awarded a $20,000 state grant to assist teachers in developing environmental lessons.

The grant, announced Thursday on Earth Day by Gov. Tom Wolf, was among a series of Environmental Education Grants from the Department of Environmental Protection supporting 51 projects worth nearly $460 million.

“These grants support projects that increase the environmental knowledge of community members statewide,” Wolf said in a news release. “This year’s awardees underscore the values of our Earth Week theme: Protect the Environment for All Pennsylvanians.”

With the grant, the IU13 will conduct a five-day summer institute for teachers serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade to build environmental literacy curriculum-aligned units and meaningful watershed educational experiences.

No other Lancaster County school or education agency received a grant.