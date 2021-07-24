Brian Barnhart, the executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, is retiring in 2022, Barnhart told LNP | LancasterOnline this week.

Barnhart, 56, has led the IU13, a $182 million-a-year public operation that provides a wide range of services to 22 school districts in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, since 2013.

The IU13 board of directors approved Barnhart’s retirement at its June board meeting as part of the routine personnel report, which typically is approved by an informal voice vote without discussion. The IU13 did not announce Barnhart’s retirement after the board’s approval.

Barnhart told LNP | LancasterOnline that he’s retiring for personal reasons, including to spend more time with family.

“I’ve dedicated my entire career to upholding the excellent standards demonstrated to me by so many,” he said. “I’m excited to spend more time with my granddaughter and extended family, and finding other, exciting opportunities to pursue.”

Under Barnhart’s tenure, the IU13 has expanded its online offerings through its Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions courses, particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic; secured the former Burgard Elementary School in Manheim Central School District to serve hundreds of students; established an onsite medical center for IU13 employees; and increased revenue for the IU while reducing costs for school districts, Barnhart said.

Barnhart has also served as the president of the Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units.

The IU13 provides teachers and staff in about 90 classrooms serving 700 students. Its therapists serve another 5,000-or-so students. It also serves about 3,000 preschoolers in its Head Start and early intervention programs, as well as 1,500 adults in its GED and literacy classes. The IU13 hosts conferences, professional development classes and more at its headquarters at 1020 New Holland Ave.

Barnhart joined the IU13 in 2006 as director of instructional programs and was named to assistant director two years later. He was promoted to executive director in 2013, when former executive director Cynthia Burkhart retired. Previously, he was a teacher and administrator with Lampeter-Strasburg School District.

He has a doctorate in education policy and leadership from Temple University.

Barnhart’s last day at the IU13 will be Aug. 31, 2022. His current salary is $216,500.

A worthy successor, Barnhart said, would be Matthew Stem, the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s former deputy secretary of elementary and secondary education who the IU13 hired as the assistant director in April.

“I don’t think there’s anybody finer who could lead the organization after me,” Barnhart said of Stem.