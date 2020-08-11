Though she only knew him from exchanging hellos and goodbyes in passing, Tracy Logan was shocked to hear that her neighbor, Stephen John Jones, was charged with homicide and robbery.

Police said Jones, 27, of Denver, fatally shot 68-year-old Steve Walker after midnight Sunday on Cats Back Road in West Earl Township, just south of Ephrata.

It’s still unclear whether Jones and Walker knew each other, police said.

Logan believes the attack was random, but that circumstance was not reassuring.

“What if I was out here that night?” she asked. “It’s really scary to think about.”

Logan says Jones moved in five years ago and had an on-again, off-again girlfriend who moved out for the second time several months ago.

Justin Herbst, another neighbor, said he lived by Jones for a couple of years and considered him a casual friend.

About an hour prior to the shooting, Jones and Herbst shared a glass of moonshine, court records said. Herbst gave Jones $20 for gas earlier in the day after seeing Jones trying to siphon gas from a car around noon.

“He was always like that. Anytime he’d borrow tools, he’d offer a beer,” Herbst said.

Herbst said Jones wasn’t a bad guy, at least not the Jones he knew.

“The guy that left my house a half hour earlier (than the shooting), he was in a hurry. It seemed like he had something on his mind,” Herbst said.

Before the shooting, Jones went into a Sheetz along Route 322 with a shotgun in hand. Police said he seemed to be acting erratically. While at the gas station, he asked that a pump be turned on. He put the gas nozzle in his truck and then drove away with the nozzle still inside his truck, court documents said.

Earlier in the week, Herbst said, Jones was playing volleyball with Herbst, his children and another neighbor and was “all over the place.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Herbst said he’d gone archery hunting several times with Jones and believed he was originally from Florida. He thinks Jones moved here for a job and said Jones’ father may live in the area. Jones also has a son who lives several hours away, Herbst said.

Previous charges

In 2012, Jones was charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, after choking a woman during a domestic dispute, court records show. While driving away in his vehicle, Jones almost hit the woman. He also stopped his vehicle and then assaulted a male, an affidavit of probable cause said.

Jones pled guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to a maximum of 12 months of probation, court records show. He was also ordered to participate in a drug treatment program and have a mental health evaluation.

A year later, Jones was convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, while in New York state, court records show.

He also was convicted of statement under penalty after he attempted to purchase a firearm from Dunhams Sporting Goods in Lebanon County during 2018. While filling out federal and state transaction forms, Jones claimed he had not been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

While Jones secured a relief from disabilities order, which allows him to purchase firearms in New York state despite his felony conviction, his simple assault conviction prohibits him from owning a firearm.

Jones told police that though he was denied a License to Carry Firearms by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, he wanted to determine if he was eligible to purchase a firearm by doing so.

Jones pled guilty to the statement under penalty charge and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Staff writers Junior Gonzalez and Dan Nephin contributed to this story.

What to read next