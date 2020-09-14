The family of the man police shot and killed Sunday afternoon when he chased a City of Lancaster police officer with a knife said he was mentally ill and hadn't been taking his medications.

"He was sick. It's not a crime to be sick," said the man’s sister, Rulennis Muñoz, 33.

The family had been calling police and a crisis agency in an effort to get Ricardo Miguel Muñoz, 27, involuntarily committed, his parents and sister said in interviews Monday at their modest and well-kept row house on Laurel Street in the city's southwest.

Muñoz was shot on the sidewalk outside, a couple houses down, just before 4:30 p.m.

The family said Muñoz had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Family members made calls on Sunday to "bring my son to the hospital, not to kill him," said his mother, Miguelina Pena, 62.

Rulennis Muñoz said she had called a crisis intervention organization and a Lancaster police non-emergency number around 4:15 Sunday to find out how she could get her brother involuntarily committed.

Ricardo Muñoz, who was facing trial next month for a multiple stabbing in March 2019, had been at her house outside the city earlier Sunday, but then returned to his parents' home. She was not there at the time of the shooting.

"He had an episode. He was just incoherent and acting out," she said. "I called to find out what the procedure was to get him some help."

The family also lashed out at police.

His father, Victor Fernandez, 57, showed a photograph of bruises on his wife's leg.

They were from when police pushed against a parked car in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, she said.

Rulennis Muñoz criticized police for posting body camera footage of the shooting without first showing it to the family.

"How dare they? Shame on them. Shame on them for putting that out to the public," she said.

Pena said she was cleaning the house when her son returned home from his sister's and became aggressive and started yelling. However, she said, he never hit her, though she confirmed her son had a knife in his possession on Sunday.

When Ricardo Muñoz was taking his medications, he was fine, family members said. But because he felt fine, he would then stop taking them.

"This is very (typical) with schizophrenia. You think you're normal and you're not and this happens," said his father.

He showed a copy of January letter from a health clinic in Lancaster that was sent to the attorney defending Muñoz in the criminal case tied to the 2019 stabbing. The letter said he had been diagnosed in 2018 with dysthymia disorder, which is marked by prolonged depression.

The letter also said he appeared to be "disoriented, confused and incoherent" in therapy sessions. The letter also reported that Muñoz’s mother said her son was "incapable to function normally, has to be reminded of his house chores, talks to himself and at times, he laughs for no reason at all."

When her brother was taking his medication, Rulennis Muñoz said, "he was a sweetheart. He cared."

The family couldn't pinpoint when Ricardo Muñoz's mental health problems began.

In an afternoon interview, Pena said problems began several years ago, then elaborated that it began with "ADD" — attention deficit disorder — and evolved over the years.

Her brother began showing symptoms while a student at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Rulennis Muñoz said.

"He would be talking to the closet because he thought someone was in there. That's how it started. He thought people were following him. … He would see and hear things," she said.

He also made reports over the years to police that people were following him, she said.

Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, which is investigating the shooting, declined comment on Muñoz's mental health. So did the public defender's office.

