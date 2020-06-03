It's National Running Day.

Held the first Wednesday in June, the day is billed a "coast to coast celebration of running" on the group's website.

Been awhile since you've run?

No worries. It's pretty much like walking — one foot in front of the other — but faster. And you don't need to go fast.

The health benefits of running are many: It's a great cardiovascular workout, it builds muscle and bone, it burns calories, makes you happier and keeps you mentally sharp, according to Runners' World.

Here's some tips to get you started:

• Start slow: Runners' World has a beginners' schedule that starts with a mix of running and walking and finishes eight weeks later with 30 minutes of running. Another program is the "Couch-to-5K", which will get you going from the couch to a 5K (3.1) miles in about two months.

A rule of thumb: If you can't talk, you're going too fast. If you can sing a song, you're going too slow.

• Outfit yourself: You should have a pair of dedicated running shoes. The variety of running shoes — motion control, minimal, trail, cushioned, neutral, racing — can be confusing, so guidance from a running shoe store, such as The Inside Track, can help.

• Test yourself: You don't have to race to be a runner. But it can be fun to see how you measure up against yourself and others.

More tips can be found here.

One nice thing about running is that you can do it as soon as you step out your front door. But it's nice to get a change of scenery.

Click away on these links to some local runners' favorite courses:

Dan Nephin has been running seriously more than a dozen years years. He's completed more than 150 races from 1 to 100 miles, including more than 30 marathons and several-dozen ultramarathons. Since Dec. 27, 2008, he's only missed running at least a mile a day one time. (Updated June 3, 2020.)

Editor's note: This was originally published in 2015.