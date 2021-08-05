Vincent Weaver could see the smoke from about 10 miles away when he was driving to Clay Township Wednesday evening after receiving a phone call that his warehouse was on fire.

That warehouse was where Weaver Nut Co., located on West Main Street in Clay Township (an Ephrata address), has been manufacturing and distributing its snacks since 1986. It was a big addition for the family-owned business that opened 11 years prior and on Thursday morning, it was now all debris.

"It's a little surreal to hear," Vincent Weaver said of receiving the phone call that his business was on fire. He owns the snack company with his brother, Edward Weaver.

"When I was driving here from Schaefferstown (on Wednesday evening), I could see smoke already," Vincent Weaver said. "And I knew it was bad at that point."

The fire began around 6:30 p.m. and quickly escalated to a four-alarm fire, a system used by emergency responders that represents the severity of the fire.

More than 70 units were on scene, fighting the blaze into the early morning hours on Thursday, around 4:30 a.m.

Trooper Kevin Kochka said the the investigation of the fire is ongoing, and that Pennsylvania State Police is being assisted by members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local insurance companies.

Kochka explained the ATF is involved with the investigation due to the size of the fire and the amount of loss as a result.

A dollar estimate for the loss was not available Thursday night.

"This will be a lengthy investigation and all agencies involved will continue to work together to determine the possible cause of this fire," he said. "As of this time, there are no known injuries as a result of this fire."

Vincent Weaver said he was "thankful to God that no one got hurt."

Crews were called back to the warehouse debris Thursday morning around 8:22 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Firefighters were putting out hot spots where the fire was still smoldering.

As far as what's next for Weaver Nut Co., the owners said they plan to rebuild.

"It's kind of our baby," Vincent Weaver said of the store. "We've been growing it over the last ten years — adding more manufacturing capabilities — so it's kind of sad to see that all go up in flames."

Edward Weaver shared his brother's praises for fire crews and said that they're going to be working hard to get the store back open as soon as possible, "for the community."