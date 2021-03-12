On March 11, 2020, Patrick Murphy and his fellow teachers at Manheim Township School District taught in person for the last time before Gov. Tom Wolf shuttered schools statewide for two weeks, then for the remainder of the school year.

On Thursday, exactly a year later, Murphy received his COVID-19 vaccination.

"It's funny looking back on how little we knew," Murphy, a second-grade teacher at Nitrauer Elementary School, said Thursday after getting his one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 headquarters in Lancaster.

It kicked off the first round of a massive effort to administer vaccines to teachers and staff from Lancaster County public and private schools. The IU13, one of 29 intermediate units across the state, is serving as a host site in collaboration with the Pennsylvania National Guard.

IU13 expects to receive about 5,400 vaccine doses in the first round of inoculations, which prioritizes teachers and staff — bus drivers, cafeteria staff, janitors and others — serving students in prekindergarten through sixth grade and at-risk student populations. The second round, for the rest of teachers and staff, is expected to take place at the end of March or early April.

Three are more than 11,000 educators, support and auxiliary staff in Lancaster County, according to 2018-19 state Department of Education data.

"A lot of hard work and planning went in to making this day happen. It has been impressive to watch and an honor to be part of,” IU13 spokeswoman Shannan Guthrie said Thursday night, adding that there were more than 500 appointments scheduled on the first day.

The opportunity to get vaccinated has been a long time coming for educators who've dealt with myriad challenges and volatility related to surprise quarantines, abrupt school closures, online learning and more.

For many, getting vaccinated also had a personal significance. Murphy, for example, said his father hasn't seen his 18-month-old daughter out of an abundance of caution. Others said they'll be able to hug their family members for the first time.

"We've been so cautious," Murphy said. "We're looking forward to spending more time inside with family."

Educators who spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday said the vaccination process inside the IU13 site went smoothly and took around just 15 minutes.

"I'm amazed how smoothly it went," said Sarah Wertz, a third-grade teacher at Brownstown Elementary School in the Conestoga Valley School District.

Wertz knows school won't immediately return to the way it was, but she said she's hopeful it will look a little more normal next school year.

Lisa McNaul, a reading tutor at Lampeter Elementary School in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District, said she's had to make major changes to the way she interacts with kids. She tutors some online, and she sets a timer as a reminder to back away from students reading in person.

"It's hope," she said of the new vaccine availability.

For Renee Kelly, a sixth-grade English teacher at Manheim Township's Landis Run Intermediate School, said she was "full of relief" after getting the shot. She's dealt with some health issues recently, and teaching students in person has been nerve-wracking.

"At the beginning, it was extremely scary," she said. "You want to do what's best for students, and everyone knows that learning in-person is better. But at the same time, I think health is more of a priority. You can't learn when you're sick."

Aileen Kemmerly, an elementary-level English language development teacher in the Columbia Borough School District, said while she understands health protocols like mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing will remain for now, she feels a long-sought sense of freedom — with one caveat.

"There is a relief but yet there's still caution," she said. "There's still so many people that just don't believe that it's real that it makes me concerned."