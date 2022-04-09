Lancaster County is home to the oldest independent boarding and day school for girls in the United States and until now, the 275-year old school has only had men in its top leadership position.

Nan Wodarz, who was appointed as Linden Hall’s first permanent Head of School in March, said it's a feat that comes a century too late. After all, the Lititz-based private school was founded by Moravians in 1746 on the principle that women should be well-educated, as thoroughly as men, according to its website.

But, Wodarz brings more than female leadership to Linden Hall. Before her appointment as interim head of school in July 2020, Wodarz had gained 30 years of public and private school experience including stints as interim head of school at New Hampshire’s Sant Bani School, Georgia’s Valwood School and Massachusetts Sage School.

Primarily, Wodarz said she filled interim roles to work with schools in significant need. Linden Hall initially needed Wodarz’s help with finances.

In 2016, as part of its strategic plan, the 6-12 school reported a $6.6 million operating budget, with a $2.3 million endowment and $450,000 in annual donations. As part of the school’s 2020-21 annual report, it cited $5.9 million in revenue and $5.4 in expenses along with a $3.7 million endowment.

In an interview with the LNP | LancasterOnline, Wodarz – accompanied by her dog, Poco – shared her goals to improve Linden Hall’s financial health and increase enrollment.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

I’m aware that you (were employed at) a lot of institutions as head of school. What made you decide to stay permanently in Lititz?

What I do is work with organizations who need some significant help. The help may be, as is Linden Hall's case, financial help… Some places I go, a head of school has died and I step in to take over that. So I really only go to… schools that have a very specific need. And in coming into Linden Hall, our finances were not where the board wanted them to be. And it's going to take me several more years to get them to a place where they are really stable and sustainable over time. So that's why I decided to stay, because my job actually isn't done. I can usually do my job in 12 to 18 months, wrap it up in a bow and hand it to a board. This one’s just gonna take a little longer.

What are the financial issues that are going to take so long compared to other schools?

We are unique in that we were founded in 1746, which means my buildings are really really old and there has been an awful lot of deferred maintenance on campus. We really need to make sure that our boilers, air conditioner systems, fire panels or electrical systems all are working and are future ready. Many of the buildings here are made of wood, and we need to do some renovations and some repairs on them. That's gonna take several years to first raise the money and second of all to actually complete those renovations.

You all will see us start this summer by beginning to fix the roof on the Mary Dixon chapel. That roof is decades and decades, half a century old, and the slate needs to be replaced, so we're going to work on some slate replacement and of course, that carries with it all of the OKs and permits from the historical society. So big stuff.

Normally I can come in, I can raise some money, I can fix some programs and tie it up in a nice bow for the board, but this one, because we have to raise significant money and because the implementation of those construction pieces is so significant, it's gonna take some time.

Are there any other factors that have contributed to the financial circumstances of the institution?

It's simply economics. The economics of private schools, in general, nationwide is shifting. Private schools nationwide are seeing declining enrollment and we have seen that as well. Certainly, COVID hit us really hard. Fifty percent of our population are international students. And for a year, it was very hard to get international students back here on campus.

We have a few less students than we would like to have. So we're looking at increasing enrollment, not just for the international students, but also day and domestic students. And we sit at about 130 students right now. I'd like to have about 185.

[According to Linden Hall’s 2020-21 school profile, the school had 168 students enrolled with 31% of the population being international students. According to the 2019-20 school profile, Linden Hall, in that academic year, had 210 enrolled students with 50% of the population being international students.]

Some schools have experienced learning loss as a result of the pandemic. How do you plan to address that?

Not at all. We experienced no learning loss because we were on-site, face-to-face every day. So no learning loss, our scores are high, our college acceptances are better than ever. So there was no recovery. What we were able to do is keep a very, very high quality education program in place for our kids.

[Linden Hall shut down March 23, 2020, through graduation on May 19, 2020, but remained open in-person every day of the 2020-21 academic year, according to Linden Hall’s communications and marketing coordinator, Scott Boyd. Also, according to the school profiles from 2019-21, 100% of students were accepted to four-year colleges.]

Linden Hall’s school board president, Heather Wilson, said during your interview you had asked why there hadn’t been a female head of school so far. Could you speak a little bit more to why that question came up and the kind of response you got to that?

It begs the question why do we have a school for women where we teach leadership skills, and then continually place a man in charge. It sends a message to the kids, you can have every job but the top job. And that's not the message that a girls' school should send. They should send the message that you can have any job you want and the top job is attainable. The reality is that in, especially schools that have high school components, very few women hold that post, it's still an incredibly male-dominated field. You'll see most of your female heads of school are heads of K-8 schools, not 9-12. Asking the question during the interview is, ‘I don't understand why on Earth, this school, which has a great reputation nationally, has not put a woman in the lead.’ You always want to choose your best candidate but what's really interesting to me is that a woman can never be the head of a boys’ school ever. I've tried. You can't, they won't even interview you because the alums would be so angry. Well, why do our alums not hold the school to the same standard? Well, they do, and the school going forward, I'm sure will look for women, too….

We've made a historic step at Linden Hall far too late. We should have been doing this a century ago, not in 2022. … My next hope is that women don't need to hold two times the credentials and the experience to sit in the seat. So I have to sit here in front of you having worked twice as hard as any man to get this job. I don't want our kids to have to do that. I want them to be able to bring the same skills and the same experience and education and be able to stand toe to toe with men. But in reality, that is not happening yet in the world…

I have only worked in male-dominated fields in my lifetime and without a doctorate, without some significant education behind me, without some really incredible experiences, men are more likely to get the job today and that's really a very sad thing. It's 2022, I would think that we have burst some of these ceilings in the 1960s but we haven't.

Do you have anything else that you’d like to add or that I might be missing?

Our kids are not consumers of information so we are working with future leaders who we expect to be creators and contributors of knowledge, not merely consumers…

The other thing that we do that's significantly different than another school would be that we don't talk to kids about what they want to be when they grow up… we ask them what problem they want to solve. … We help them identify what problem they want to solve to strategically position them for the future that they want.