If you've got to be outside today, be prepared: It's going to feel as hot as 102 degrees today. And there's no relief until next week at the earliest.

Lancaster County is in the grips of its second heat wave of the year as temperatures exceed the 90-degree mark for another day. The heat wave will continue through Sunday.

The heat index, a measure of what the human body experiences when humidity is combined with the air temperature, could top 102 today, according to the National Weather Service.

How can you stay cool?

Wear lightweight clothing. Drink plenty of water. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Most importantly, take a break once in a while and get some shade or air-conditioning.

"The 'dog days' of summer are going to be no joke this year," wrote Kyle Elliott, the director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center.

"So far, our only heat wave of the year occurred in late May, and high temperatures only reached the low-to-mid 90s for three consecutive days," he wrote. "The impending heatwave will be twice as long and feature both higher daytime and nighttime temperatures, making it much more dangerous."

The daytime highs are expected to remain in the 90s through Sunday, when it will be 98.

For today, the national Weather Service in State College has issued a heat advisory for Lancaster County. The advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, includes York, Dauphin, Lebanon, Chester and Berks counties.

A heat advisory is issued when a heat index of 100 to 104 degrees is expected for at least two hours.

Beat the heat over the next few days:🥤Drink plenty of fluids🚫☀️Stay out of the sun as much as possible⬜️Wear light-colored clothing🌄🌆Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening#PAwx pic.twitter.com/tEmN1rScYZ — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 20, 2022