It's Black Friday, meaning droves of shoppers will venture out to retailers as they offer deals to begin the holiday shopping season.

Here's a look at the hours of many major retailers in Lancaster County. While a lot of these hours were pulled from the stores' websites, some local store hours may differ.

B.J. Wholesale

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Harbor Freight Tools

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Home Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

HomeGoods

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

J.C. Penney

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Kohl's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Lowe's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Marshall's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Office Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Office Max

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Petco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

PetSmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Staples

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tanger Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

T.J. Maxx

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.