It's Black Friday, meaning droves of shoppers will venture out to retailers as they offer deals to begin the holiday shopping season.
Here's a look at the hours of many major retailers in Lancaster County. While a lot of these hours were pulled from the stores' websites, some local store hours may differ.
B.J. Wholesale
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Barnes & Noble
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Best Buy
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Big Lots
- Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Costco
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Dollar General
- Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Harbor Freight Tools
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hobby Lobby
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
The Home Depot
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.
HomeGoods
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
J.C. Penney
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Kohl's
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 12 a.m.
Lowe's
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Marshall's
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Office Depot
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Office Max
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Old Navy
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Petco
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
PetSmart
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Staples
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tanger Outlets
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
T.J. Maxx
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Walmart
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.