Black Friday shopping 3

The early morning crowd of shoppers line up outside Best Buy in Red Rose Commons before the 8 AM opening. Friday, November 23, 2018

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

It's Black Friday, meaning droves of shoppers will venture out to retailers as they offer deals to begin the holiday shopping season.

Here's a look at the hours of many major retailers in Lancaster County. While a lot of these hours were pulled from the stores' websites, some local store hours may differ.

B.J. Wholesale

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Best Buy

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Big Lots

  • Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Costco

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dollar General

  • Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Harbor Freight Tools

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Home Depot

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

HomeGoods

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

J.C. Penney

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Kohl's

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Lowe's

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Marshall's

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Office Depot

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Office Max

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Old Navy

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Petco

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

PetSmart

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Staples

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tanger Outlets

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

T.J. Maxx

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Walmart

  • Thanksgiving: Closed
  • Black Friday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

