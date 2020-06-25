President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus on March 13.

Four days later, Lancaster County commissioners, in response to the president’s action, declared a state of emergency for the county.

On March 18, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital reported the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here’s a look at some coronavirus-related numbers for Lancaster County as of Wednesday:

• 337: Deaths attributed to the coronavirus

• 4,030: Positive tests

• 26,114: Negative tests

• 57,356: Residents who filed initial claims for unemployment since March 1

• 1,167: Businesses with 20 or fewer employees that requested grants to offset the financial damage inflicted by COVID-19

• $23.4 million: Total in grants requested

• $10 million: Amount available

• 70: Days the county was under a stay-at-home order

• 8: Number of businesses that received warnings from Pennsylvania State Police Troop J related to the mandate closing non-essential businesses

• 0: Number of citations issues as a result of the warnings

Sources: Pennsylvania Department of Health, Lancaster Chamber, Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, Lancaster County Coroner's Office

