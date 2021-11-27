A menorah placed in downtown Lancaster was intentionally damaged sometime overnight, according to city police.

An unidentified vandal or vandals damaged the 460-pound steel menorah in Penn Square sometime Friday night or Saturday morning, police said in a news release.

Investigators are gathering video footage from the surrounding area and searching for witnesses who are willing to step forward. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 717-735-3301.

The custom-built menorah is brand new, having been unveiled in the northeast corner of the square just last weekend, a few feet away from the city’s Christmas tree, said Miriam Baumgartner, board president of the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster, which helped purchase the menorah.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking looking at this thing,” said Baumgartner, 58.

The menorah is designed to resemble a red rose bush as a nod to the City of Lancaster. Eighteen roses are placed on the menorah, representing the Hebrew letter “chai,” meaning “life.”

Whoever damaged the menorah likely did so intentionally, Baumgartner said.

Several of the menorah’s arms were bent forward, having apparently been cut by tools. Letters spelling out the word “Lancaster” were also bent, with the base of the letters being disconnected from the rest of the installation.

Tool marks were visible where the menorah’s metal “branches” appeared to have been cut.

“Fortunately there are lots of cameras in the area,” Baumgartner said.

Police told JCAL that footage from nearby Fulton Bank won’t be accessible until at least Monday, Baumgartner said. At least two Fulton Bank cameras appeared to be facing the menorah.

Baumgartner was unsure if the vandalism was an intentional act of hate, but that “that’s always a potential when there’s something Jewish,” she said.

“It also could have been people who didn’t even know what it was and just decided they wanted to damage it,” she added.

A city official at the nearby Lancaster City Visitor Center noticed the damage around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

JCAL officials knew there was always the possibility the menorah could be vandalized, though they believed any defacement would likely come in the form of graffiti or scratches.

Baumgartner was initially concerned the piece would be vulnerable if it was struck by a car, not knowing exactly where the menorah would be placed in the square.

“It didn’t occur to me that someone would physically bend the steel,” she said.

Police issued a statement saying they and the city “will continue to stand with our community partners in the Jewish faith community.”

The menorah will undergo emergency repairs Saturday afternoon to make it useable in time for the beginning of Hanukkah on Sunday night. A ceremony to celebrate the first lighting of the menorah will continue as scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim urged friends of the Jewish community to stand with them Sunday night.

“This is a time of joy and celebration that we cannot allow to be diminished,” Paskoff said in an emailed message.

Attempts to reach Paskoff and Congregation Shaarai Shomayim were not immediately successful.

Lancaster city put out a statement of their own saying they "will not allow fear, hatred, or ignorance to cast a shadow over a celebration of light" and urging people to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community for the lighting of the menorah Sunday night.

Baumgartner did not know how much the temporary repairs would cost.

The exact value of the menorah is not known. JCAL and the Klehr Center for Jewish Life at Franklin & Marshall College paid about $1,600 for the materials to create the piece, which was then designed and built by York artist Mark Lewin as a donation.

Lewin was traveling abroad Saturday and could not immediately be reached for comment.