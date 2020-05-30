'It's about time': Readers react to Lancaster County's move to yellow phase of reopening

After it was announced that Gov. Wolf would move Lancaster County to the yellow phase of the reopening process on June 5, we put together a survey for our readers to share their thoughts on the matter.

Some were relieved that the county finally appeared to be on the road to normalcy again, while others were a bit more cautious about the transition to the yellow phase.

Here are the responses we received from our readers.

Those who support the reopening

Amy, New Providence

"I feel it’s purely political and there is no reason for the shut down. The science doesn’t prove that we should be in lockdown. And Fauci himself said lockdowns are not a good thing long-term. We are killing our businesses. The facts are there has been an increase in suicides, overdoses and abuse during these long-term lockdowns. We should be open!"

Andrew, Lancaster city

"Should never have shut down anything. It's about time we stopped letting fear be the primary driver of our collective decision making."

Tom, Lancaster

"He [Gov. Wolf] has dragged his feet too long. We should already have opened. He and Levine should both be gone. Totally incompetent!"

Dana, Willow Street

"I feel it’s too late. We have had a total of 2690 cases in Lancaster County which is only 0.4% of our population. That’s not even 1%. I’m a personal trainer and I haven’t been able to work because of the restrictions and my senior had to lose the last few months of his senior year. If Governor Wolf has it his way my son won’t be able to go to college in the fall and my high schooler will still be at home."

Clyde, Manheim Twp.

"Way overdue. With over 70% of deaths in nursing homes (people who are not out and about in the business world), all businesses need to open NOW."

Cheryl

"Disappointed that it is not this week. No reason to delay. Extremely disheartening that businesses are closing permanently. Those who are wanting to open are being fined which is totally wrong."

Cynthia, Lancaster city

"I feel Governor Wolf has approached the reopening of the state with common sense. He's listened to the experts and has not rushed to open things too quickly and, hopefully, his approach, and the other governors like him, will help keep the rate of future positive cases at a minimum. I'd also like to say that we are fortunate to have Dr. Rachel Levine guiding us through this crisis, both she and Governor Wolf are to be commended."

Denise, Lancaster County

"June 5 is too late. Many businesses have closed permanently because of the Pennsylvania governor. We all need to be at least green now."

Dave, Pennsylvania

"Should be GREEN EVERYWHERE. Isolate nursing homes and senior assisted areas. Get back to work, shopping, sports, vacations. All people in fear need to stop their "hide under the bed" mentality. All can be safe when common sense is allowed to prevail. And yes, I am a senior citizen. There is nothing to fear but fear itself. Unfortunately our media and some political leaders have pushed fear as their agenda."

Deborah, Quarryville

"Lancaster County leaders and its health systems have done an excellent job and have everything required and more in place now. Better than many counties already in yellow. Lancaster County should open immediately. Too many businesses and employees are suffering and may be destroyed by nonsensical/dual standard rules set by the Governor. Our elderly in care facilities deserve better. What has happened in my opinion is beyond criminal. Lancaster is prepared to do what it takes to help them. Please let them do it. Our Governor appears to not only disrespect our leaders here in Lancaster who can get the job done, but appears to want to punish Lancaster at the cost of our elderly, businesses and employees. We are not children, when we know the facts we can make decisions to safely help and protect those among us that need it most and are being hit hardest. No one at the Governor’s office appears to even care about our elderly or anyone."

Wilma, Denver

"My opinion is that we should be yellow today. Small business owners are hurting. My question... why are barbers and hair salons not open but the selling of alcohol is allowed!"

Ezra, Lancaster

"It's way to late, this county should have been moved to yellow on May 15, and now to green, we are tired of the lies coming from Wolf and Levine, we never before had such incompetent leader in history."

Joshua, Lancaster

"It's about time. You can literally go across the river and enjoy freedom, time we used common sense and logic in applying rules in Pa."

Eddie, Leola

"This could have happened already if we would keep the political side out of these decisions. Let businesses prove they can safely open. Then protect and provide for our older citizens, since they seem to be the ones that this is affecting the most."

Glen, Ephrata

"Wolf is too late to move the county to yellow. He and his Health Secretary have caused many elderly at nursing homes to die because of their actions. The state needs a board of people for any future pandemics to decide shutdowns, not one person."

Robert, Bainbridge

"It's about time! I feel we should be in yellow next week."

Georgette, Lititz

"Great, do it like Florida and Georgia. This is no longer a health issues, but has become a political issue. Those who have health issues or fears stay indoors, otherwise full speed ahead."

Kara, Manheim

"It’s about time! The entire state should be in green and if an individual feels the need to wear a mask, well then by all means wear one but no more fear invoking to wear one. As far as distancing, enough is enough... we need to get back to normal and not this ‘new normal’ that is spoken of but just back to normal as it’s been known before the corona chaos."

Katherine, Manheim Twp.

"I have complete faith in Gov. Wolf and Doctor Levine. If they say Lancaster is ready June 5, then I trust their judgment."

John, East Petersburg

"I feel that going to yellow should have been done earlier. The object of the lock down was to flatten the curve not stop the virus. We are trading economic disaster for the protection of people that can be protected without the lock down. We know that the elderly and compromised are who are disproportionately effected by a deadly contraction of the virus. So we protect those who it is possible fatal and then get back to work. It isn't a money issue, things need to be produced and yes money needs to be made for what we know as an economy to function."

Those who oppose the reopening

Alex, Millersville

"I think it has to be done for the sake of the economy, but I think a lot of Lancaster County citizens are going to pay for our economic recovery with their lives."

Rick, Narvon

"I think they can try it, however I am not changing anything. I will still stay home and only go to grocery stores and hardware stores."

Patricia, Lititz

"Too soon with the number of cases in the county as well as the large number of cases in adjacent counties."

Dan, Lancaster

"Statistically, moving to a more open phase at this time (June 5) will cost Lancaster County more precious lives. The Governor placed life above economic concerns but the Lancaster County Commissioners violated law and medical advice to force greater economic activity. I oppose any action that is not based on saving lives and justified by science."

Diane, Ephrata

"I feel very uncomfortable about this whole thing. I feel Wolf is doing this because of all the flax he is getting. I have so many health issues that put me in a compromised situation upon doing this."

Lenn, Lititz

"I think that we need to take a more measured approach as a whole concerning the virus. Moving to the yellow phase means CAUTION and those in the county and surrounding should understand and abide by the guidelines. It doesn't by any means mean that we are free to do whatever."

Katherine, Lancaster

"I'm concerned it may be too soon, but things could change by June 6. And the problem is we don't know if our cases will be rising or falling by then. Why do people want to force the governor's hand? Ask their US senators for more relief."

Lisa, Willow Street

"I'll be going back to work but am still a bit nervous. I don't think I'll be completely comfortable until I'm vaccinated. I will still avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. I hope this isn't happening too quickly."

Chris, Lititz

"Still too soon numbers don't lie. 113 per the 100,000 for Lancaster. But the terrible "leaders" of Lancaster and some of the general population rebelled so he's been left with no choice as people aren't following anyway. It's terrible here in Lititz, we have high case numbers, they climb daily. A lot of people aren't wearing masks or distancing in my neighborhood. And those of us high risk, are forced to stay in due to the selfishness and ignorance of others."

Lucinda, Christiana

"I think it will be okay if EVERYONE wears their masks and keeps distance, but too many people are not doing this! It makes afraid to go out of my home as I am 75 and have hypertension and diabetes. I pray about it every day."

Lori, Ephrata

"Uneasy. There was just a case found in my mother's care home. I also am 66 with underlying conditions, and my husband is too. We will continue to social distance until there is a vaccine or NO new cases."

Liz, Lancaster

"Worried that we will see a spike in cases. It’s a politically motivated stunt by Parsons and D’Agostino, and their base in this country is confusing inconvenience with oppression."

T.M., Dallastown

"Seeing and knowing how the numbers keep increasing in Lancaster County, I think they are rushing into reopening the county. I am currently avoiding my regular trips to Lancaster County to avoid being at risk of exposure and Lancaster Co. is home to me."

Sheila, New Holland

"Only if our numbers warrant it and if proper testing is done. Face masks and social distancing must be continued."

Sandra, Lancaster

"Too soon! People are just pushing it but it’s not safe yet. Too many folks do NOT adhere safety protocols as of yet."