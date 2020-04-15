The coronavirus pandemic is sure to drastically change the education landscape in Pennsylvania. But, first, school officials must continue to navigate what has been a school year full of unforeseen obstacles and unprecedented challenges.

Five Lancaster County superintendents – Damaris Rau, from School District of Lancaster; Brian Bliss, Solanco; Mike Bromirski, Hempfield; Bob Hollister, Eastern Lancaster County; and Mike Leichliter, Penn Manor – virtually joined LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy Wednesday to discuss these challenges, now and to come.

Here are four takeaways from the conversation.

Graduation and prom

The chances of seniors attending an in-person prom or graduation ceremony are up in the air. But one thing is for sure: This year for seniors – the culmination of 13 years in school – will be unlike any other.

School officials said they’re working on alternate plans if their regularly scheduled end-of-year celebrations must be postponed because of social distancing restrictions.

These moments, they said, are too important not make an effort to bring seniors together potentially one last time, whether that’s in the summer or even winter. It’s equally important, at times, for parents, too.

“We can mail the diplomas home. It’s not about the diplomas,” Rau said. “It’s about being together.”

Grading and promoting students

Grading will look much different than it did in the first three quarters of the school year. Chances are good that students’ current grades will be the same at the end of the year, as many schools switch to pass or fail for the remainder of the year.

In many cases, students may only improve their current grades, especially for students who aren’t able to participate in online learning.

“No students’ final grades will suffer because of the current situation,” Hollister said.

That means seniors who were on course to graduate before the coronavirus pandemic began will most likely do so.

Inequities come to light

One issue that the health crisis has made clear is the inequities between wealthy and poor districts, and how that contributes to the county’s digital divide, the superintendents said.

Because her district is unable to provide devices for all 11,000 students, Rau said about 5,000 students currently don’t have access to a laptop or tablet. The district is working with its charitable foundation and other local organizations to raise funds. Otherwise, the district must take money out of its reserves to purchase devices.

In rural Solanco, the largest district in geographic size, significant portions of students have no internet or cellphone coverage, Bliss said.

“This inequity is unconscionable,” Leichliter said.

Impact on the future

Being forced into online learning in such a short amount of time has been a trial by fire for many school districts. While some have dabbled in remote learning already with their own virtual programs, schools weren’t necessarily ready to dive fully online. While it’s been challenging, the superintendents said students will benefit in the long run, as schools expand online options and blended schedules.

“It’s a great opportunity for all of us,” Bromirski said.

As for next year, students, especially those with the most challenges, might need additional learning support.

This moment has also taught a lesson about compassion and connectedness, they said, as educators are going above and beyond to comfort students experiencing trauma.

Some are starting to again appreciate the little things.

“I have never seen so many children and adults out exercising, children playing during the day,” Leichliter said.

