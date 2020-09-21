A group of clergy members expects ongoing meetings with Lancaster County business leaders in an effort to address violence in the community.

Several religious leaders met for about two hours Monday morning with Fulton Financial CEO Phil Wenger to discuss racial justice and violence.

The meeting was the result of a demand made last week by roughly two dozen people representing POWER Interfaith Lancaster County who visited the Penn Square branch of Fulton Bank on Thursday and said they wouldn’t leave until Wenger agreed to meet with them.

The 9 a.m. Monday meeting was arranged Thursday after Wenger talked on a cell phone to the group’s leader, Rev. Edward Bailey of Bethel AME Church. After Monday’s meeting, Bailey said he was “really pleased” with the response from Wenger.

He said he expects it to be the first of several get-togethers that can lead to the formation of a group of business and clergy leaders who will discuss issues of violence and racial justice.

“It was a good start, a very good start,” said Bailey, who said he is pushing for an independent investigation of the Sept. 13 fatal police shooting of Ricardo Munoz. But he added: “We’re not just happy with the one meeting - we want to see results.”