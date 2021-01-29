A Nor'easter is expected to hit central Pennsylvania and Lancaster County this weekend and until Tuesday, but two days out from the storm’s expected arrival, forecasters are still working to determine exactly how much snow the region will see.

One thing all agree on is that there will be snow.

The “seeds of the storm” are currently over California, said Eric Horst, a Lancaster County storm analyst and the retired director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center.

Horst said it’s a little too early to make snowfall predictions because the path of the storm varies widely.

All forecasts for Lancaster County are calling for snow, the only variable is the amount.

The National Weather Service in State College has run multiple different models of the storm, meteorologist Amanda Wagner said. Each run has provided a different result.

"It's a guessing game right now," Horst said Friday afternoon. "There's a lot of moving parts."

Prepare for lots of hype on the upcoming Sunday-Tuesday storm threat. It's an intriguing setup, but the key upper-level system won't come onshore in CA until this afternoon...hence, significant uncertainty on details. However, here are my current thoughts on how it might play... — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) January 28, 2021

The storm system will make it to the Midwest on Sunday, where it will then split and reconnect. That transition of the storm will determine the storm's impact on Lancaster County, Horst said.

"If it plays out perfectly for a snow-lover, it's our biggest storm of the winter," he said, adding that it could also fall flat and only bring sleet and a brief snowfall.

"The range of possibilities is a couple of inches of snow, or (only) sleet," he said. "The outcome is often between extremes," he said.

AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda said this storm will be much different than the one that came across Lancaster County in early December.

"There could be some brief bursts of heavier snow, but I think it'll be more of a gradual accumulation," Sojda said.

Sojda said the heavier snow will accumulate across the border in Maryland, estimating that Lancaster County likely won't get more than six inches.

Sojda shared the same sentiment as Horst regarding the storm's complexities.

"It's not unusual, but it is a complex setup," Sojda said.

"It looks to be trending a bit more south (of Pennsylvania)," he said. "Little changes here and there can shift where that heavier snow lines up."

WHERE THINGS STAND:The EURO shows a suppressed system and most of the moisture moving south. That's been the trend this winter so it shouldn't be surprising. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/DHYkS1dOPD — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) January 29, 2021

Sojda predicts that Pennsylvania will get between 6-10 inches from the storm, saying that Lancaster County is likely on the lower end of that.

ABC27 News meteorologist Dan Tomaso said that snow will be light for most of Sunday when the storm system will hit the county.

"There's going to be lower (snow) totals north of Harrisburg, higher totals south and southeast," Tomaso said.

And while there's still a chance that mixed rain and sleet will come with the snow on Sunday, he added that at this point, "it looks to be mostly snow."

The storm will be long and drawn-out, unlike the December storm that brought nearly 10 inches in one day.

According to the NWS, light snowfall will begin on Sunday and continue to Monday, at the very least.

“There may be even some lingering snow Tuesday morning, but it’s all supposed to be pretty light,” Wagner said.

🥶Wind chills in the single digits to below-zero this AM.🧥Bundle up if you're heading out & limit exposure.❄️Winter storm to impact parts of Central PA Sun-Tues.❔Considerable uncertainty remains in precip type/amounts & associated impacts.💻https://t.co/SBlOFo2UoI#PAwx pic.twitter.com/gqdH2sxHOm — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 29, 2021

The storm is riding on the coattails of one of the coldest weeks so far this year.

Highs this weekend and into early next week will stay in the lower 30s, but the lows at nigh could dip to as low as the teens.

Temperatures will likely warm up on Wednesday, creeping into the high-30s. Thursday is set to be a high around 41.