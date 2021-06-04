“Unity” was the word Jack McCarty, class president and co-valedictorian of Garden Spot High School’s class of 2021, used to explain his senior class.

“We have created a space where we not only coexist as friends but grow as a community,” McCarty said.

In a marked difference from last year, friends and family flooded into the gymnasium Friday night to watch 253 students graduate.

“We started out as skeptical and ended in confidence, ” student speaker Aislyn Freed said, reflected on the hard work and perseverance of her peers throughout the year.

Dr. Matthew Sanger, the principal, quoted Frederick Douglass: “It is not the light we need, but fire. It’s not the gentle shower, but thunder. We need the storm, the whirlwind, and the earthquake.”

“The world will always throw curveballs at [them] no matter what,” Freed said, calling her classmantes to “maintain a positive attitude and understand that they have a chance to change the world one person at a time.”

“We, the courageous seniors, are finally reaching the end of our youth and the beginning of a challenging future ahead,” Freed said. “We were born to fight the battles that life throws at us.”

S. Haven Kha, another student speaker, said that when hearing the phrase, “It’s a great day to be a Spartan,” students would cringe a bit, but last night, she claimed that it was indeed “a great day to be a Spartan,” reminiscing on the past four years she spent with her peers.

Kha recalled events canceled by COVID-19 -- homecoming, musicals, and sports seasons -- saying, “It’s not always about the big events or materialistic reports, but the little pockets of joy that we can find and treasure. Sometimes it’s not always about what you’re going through, but who you’re going through it with that makes all the difference.”

“It’s a great day to be a Spartan, because I am a part of this class,” Kha said.

A class of “unity,” McCarty said

“A class that never stopped showing extreme resilience, harbored positivity and emotion no matter the challenges that arose over this year,” Kha said.

“During your time here, you have earned my trust, admiration and respect,” Sanger said.