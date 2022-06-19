Crouched in a grassy area outside her backyard fence, Hilari Hinnant proudly pointed out each individual plant in her two small gardens: black-eyed Susans, wild violets, yarrow, lamb’s ear, sedum and garlic.

She had selected the plants carefully, hoping to attract pollinators like birds and bees in an effort to make her Millersville Borough home more environmentally friendly.

Hinnant, 69, said she would like to expand those gardens across her back lawn, down to a walkway she shares with her neighbors. But that’s not allowed.

Hinnant and her husband, 75-year-old Marcus Miller, live within two homeowners associations — self-governing neighborhood groups with board members who set stipulations about homes’ outside appearances.

At Hinnant and Miller’s town house on the 600 block of Crestgate Place, those rules, administered by the Crossgates Master and Crossgates South homeowners associations, prohibit the couple from installing solar panels. And they are required to allow association-hired landscapers to maintain a grassy lawn on their property, a task that sometimes involves the application of chemicals.

All of that, Hinnant said, goes against the couple’s interest in environmental conservation. The couple, who’ve lived in the neighborhood for at least a decade, said they’ve repeatedly tried to find ways to get around those rules, asking to opt out of association-provided lawn care and even contacting the state attorney general’s office to claim their property rights are being violated.

They’ve had no success.

“It seems that we’ve had this increasing … control factor here led by people who don’t share an eco-friendly aesthetic,” Hinnant said, criticizing the associations’ boards for creating and upholding the rules.

Contractual obligations

Linford Harley, president of Crossgates Master, wholly contests that criticism.

“It is certainly improper to try to paint us as being anti-environment and environmentally unfriendly,” Harley said. “The community association is tasked with trying to keep the community together as a whole. … People bought properties in this community with certain expectations.”

Those homebuyers, like Hinnant and Miller, signed contracts promising to meet those expectations, Harley said, unwilling to talk in more detail about the dispute.

Carol Levan, president of the Crossgates South association, declined an opportunity to comment on the issue, referring questions to Ryan Neumyer, CEO of Esquire Association Management, which manages the town house community.

Neumyer put it simply: “By purchasing a unit in the association, the unit owner agrees not only to be bound by the rules and regulations of the association but also to receive the services that the association is required to provide under the governing documents.”

Neumyer said he could not discuss Hinnant and Miller directly, but he was able to speak generally about the Crossgates associations’ rules, which include a requirement that all homeowners rely on association-provided mowing, turf applications and snow removal services.

Allowing some owners to opt out of those services could complicate the landscapers’ work, forcing them to memorize the preferences of each individual owner, Neumyer said.

As a solution, Hinnant and Miller said they’ve suggested posting small signs on their lawn instructing landscapers not to mow or spray, but they said the associations also prohibit yard signs.

And then there’s the issue of appearance.

“Most neighbors would agree that they do not wish to live next to a property owner who decides not to receive any turf applications,” Neumyer said. “This will inevitably lead to a yard that is full of weeds – not only detracting from the aesthetics of the neighborhood but also causing those weeds to potentially spread onto adjoining properties.”

To Hinnant, those turf treatments are oppressive. The herbicides kill the clover she wants to encourage in her lawn to attract wildlife like rabbits and bees. And she worries the sprays could harm her pollinator gardens, which have been recognized for their high quality by several environmental and gardening associations. Hinnant proudly displays related plaques.

The couple said wider adoption of their gardening approach could help to soak up pollution-laden stormwater runoff as it washes across the Crossgates development, which is close to the Conestoga River.

On a few occasions, Hinnant said she saw hired lawn-care workers attempting to pull plants from a pollinator garden (she has them in her front yard and backyard), as well as removing leaves she uses as composting material. Hinnant said it made her want to cry.

“In an ideal world, it would be wildflowers back there,” Hinnant said, knowing that many of her neighbors would scoff at the same idea. “It’s hard for us to understand what they see.”

Local homeowners can approach the associations’ boards — elected by neighborhood residents — to ask for permission to make certain alterations to their homes’ exteriors and to advocate for changes to certain rules, Neumyer said, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll get approval.

In fact, Hinnant and Miller said they have rarely, if ever, seen things go their way. It’s especially disappointing, Miller said, because they pay hundreds of dollars in annual dues to be part of the association and face penalties for breaking rules. They’ve already been warned several times, he said.

Such was the case when the couple presented a previous Master board with a detailed plan to install solar panels on their home, said Miller, who favors green energy to combat climate change. Their petition was wholly denied, he said.

Again, Neumyer cited the association’s rules, which largely fixate on appearance.

“Solar panels are not currently permitted in Crossgates – this long-standing policy was put into place because of the aesthetic concerns that solar panels can create and the impact these panels can have on the streetscape,” he said.

Administrative recourse

That viewpoint is not unique to Crossgates and has been reported in numerous homeowners associations throughout the state, according to Sharon Pillar, founder and executive director of Pennsylvania Solar Center, an advocacy group.

“It’s pretty archaic to say this is an aesthetic issue. That used to be the case, right? But anymore, people are used to seeing solar panels on rooftops,” Pillar said.

In other states, laws exist to prohibit homeowners associations from restricting residents' access to solar energy. No similar laws exist in Pennsylvania, and it seems unlikely that state lawmakers will pass anything soon, Pillar said.

Pushing for change, Pillar also pointed out that installing solar panels is often more of a financial decision than an environmental one — a means for homeowners to generate their own electricity, offsetting costs of purchasing from a power company.

Housing associations are largely within their rights to govern home exteriors, with some even scrutinizing things like paint colors and types of landscaping blocks, according to Matthew Creme, a Lancaster County-based municipal and land-use attorney.

In most cases, individual landowners have little power to push back against those rules, especially after signing contracts, which are legally binding, Creme said.

Those contracts also supersede borough rules, a Millersville code and zoning officer said.

The best residents can do, experts said, is attempt to elect sympathetic association board members who may be willing to make exceptions or change rules. Pillar also suggested appealing to like-minded neighbors for backup.

In their neighborhood, Hinnant and Miller said they feel mostly alone and that they're disliked by some of their neighbors for their beliefs.

Still, Miller said he wonders why living under a homeowners association seems to mean he has no property rights, including the right to limit landscaper access.

“If we don’t want you to trespass on our property, then you don’t have any right to come on our property,” he said.

For anyone thinking about buying a home in a planned community within a homeowners association, Miller had a warning: “I would say don’t do it.”