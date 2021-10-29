Barry Flory didn’t have much to say the day after he was injured in a fire that left him homeless.

“I’m fine and feeling very thankful,” he said Tuesday from his room at Lancaster General Hospital, where he was being treated for smoke inhalation and burns to his legs. “Let’s just leave it at that.”

The 68-year-old East Lampeter Township man was thankful for his neighbor Katrina Aviles, who carried him out of his burning home Monday morning.

“Barry was standing right inside the door and I heard him tell the 911 dispatcher that he couldn’t get out and needed someone to help him,” Aviles said of the moment she reached Flory’s front door.

Aviles, 33, was returning home from dropping her daughter off at school when she noticed smoke coming from the windows and door of Flory’s house on Hickory Drive.

Aviles and her husband, Abraham, are U.S. Army veterans who both served in Iraq in 2008. She said she immediately parked her car in her driveway and ran across the street to Flory’s home.

“I think having that kind of training and experience pushed me into action when I became aware of Barry’s situation,” she said. “I told Barry we had to go but he said he was not able to walk and was having difficulty breathing without his oxygen, so I put his arms around my neck and carried him on my back down his wheelchair ramp.”

Aviles said Flory, who lived alone, asked if she could go back inside and retrieve his wheelchair, but the flames had already spread throughout the living room and near the front door.

“At this point I could hear a popping sound but I didn’t know what it was,” Aviles said.

Instead, she carried Flory, who has cancer, to a safe area near another neighbor’s house and waited with him for emergency personnel to arrive.

“I was very scared, but I told Barry I wasn’t going to leave him until the ambulance got here to take him to the hospital,” Aviles said.

Lafayette Fire Chief David Keens acknowledged Aviles’ effort to get Flory out of his burning home.

“She ditched her car and went over to help. She basically started the rescue and facilitated the process for us, and needs to be commended for it,” Keens said.

The fire began after Flory’s oxygen machine malfunctioned, according to Keens. The blaze caused an estimated $185,000 in property damage, and the home was condemned by township authorities.

Aimee Flory said the situation has been very traumatic for her father and their family. His second wife, Diana, died in 2016.

“I think he is truly blessed to have the kind of neighbors that he has,” she said. “And what Katrina did is nothing less than heroic.”

She said her father would be staying at her home in Reading when he is released from the hospital on Friday.

Meanwhile, Aviles is grateful that her neighbor is safe and no one else got hurt in the fire.

“I’m glad I decided to come straight home after I dropped off my daughter and was here to help Barry when he needed it,” she said. “But I also think that any of the residents on this little street would have done the same thing because Barry is well-loved here.

“I still shake a little bit when I think about what happened Monday, but I knew the obvious thing to do was to get him out,” Aviles said. “It was very scary, but that wouldn’t stop me from doing it again.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Barry Flory and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/xkvfx-help-barry-rebuild-his-life?qid=12622fe88e0f9ef64da92aec4a8705ab.