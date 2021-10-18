On a typical Sunday shopping trip, Dora Aipa, 51, was looking at earrings in Hot Topic at Park City Center with her 13 year-old daughter, Tori Stewart. Her sons, Logan and Ashton Aipa, 19 and 16 respectively, were waiting patiently outside the store.

Dora Aipa heard a “pop pop” and in a matter of seconds looked down to see her daughter gone as she was swept into a sea of people rushing toward an exit at the back of the store. She attempted to call 911, but her hand was far too shaky, she said. The time on the phone was 2:20 p.m.

“I was like ‘oh my god I don’t even have my gun, where are my kids’,” said Dora Aipa, who has a concealed carry license. “I was in total panic. I just froze, there was no fight or flight. I literally froze because I looked down and I didn't see my daughter.”

The mother of seven recalled hearing constant screaming from those around her. At the forefront of her mind were the children — including the dozens of babies in strollers she had seen earlier that day.

“We were packed in like sardines,” Dora Aipa said. “It was total chaos and panic.”

She and several others were trapped in the employee hallway behind Hot Topic. The exit door at the end of the hallway was locked.

“[Logan Aipa] just took his shoulder and banged it so hard into the door and busted the door open,” Dora Aipa said, adding that he injured his shoulder with the effort.

It took 20 minutes from the time of the shooting for Dora Aipa to safely get to her car in the parking lot. It was there that she learned that her sons had run into the store at the time of the shooting and her daughter was whisked away by the Hot Topic employee she had been speaking with moments before.

“She just saw the guns and her instinct was to protect my daughter who's standing right next to her,” Dora Aipa said of the employee she called "girl with the rainbow hair."

“She shielded my daughter, because the shooting was right outside the store… this girl needs to be thanked.”

Her other son, Ashton Aipa, had tripped over a box in the hallway and fell on another person fleeing the shooting. In the scuffle, he lost his shoes, stubbed his toe and twisted his ankle. Dora Aipa said her son, who is diagnosed with Asperger's, didn't like to be in public even before the shooting.

“He’s scared to go out in public,” she said, adding that he was most upset that he had fallen on top of someone else. “He’s severely traumatized …he could not sleep last night.”

At her car, Dora Aipa quickly tucked her gun into her holster. As she waited, crying inside of the car, parents of employees still inside came up to her. They wanted to know if she had been in the mall, and if, maybe, she had seen their children.

“I've been through a lot of stuff in my life but this is the worst thing I have ever been through,” Dora Aipa said.

'I felt so helpless'

When Michaela Wood, 24, returned to Francesca's, which is located in the J.C. Penney wing near the scene of the shooting, Monday morning she said "I felt sick to my stomach."

Wood, a manager at the store, was shopping at the T.J. Maxx in Parkview Plaza across from Park City Center when she received a call from one of her employees about the shooting.

She left the store and walked toward the mall as she heard sirens sound off in the distance.

"I started hearing the sirens as I was on the phone with her and just kind of gave her that peace of mind that I hear the sirens," Wood said.

She was not permitted to enter the store so she kept in touch with her three team members over the phone.

"I felt so helpless," Wood said. "I thought 'do I just run in there and help or what do I do right now?'."

One employee was scheduled to return to the store today but Wood gave her the day off.

"The amount of phone calls I got thanking [the employees] made me beyond proud of them."

In addition to answering the phone calls, Wood spent the morning cleaning up the store that had to be closed early Sunday.

While there isn't any damage to Francesca's, Wood noted that glass had to be cleaned up from a Sephora store window that had been shattered.

'Everyone froze'

Lydia Hamer, 20, of Quentin, grew up going to Park City Center with her grandmother when she was younger.

On her most recent trip to the mall, with her boyfriend, the couple found themselves crammed in a single-person employee bathroom with 13 others, including a newborn child, in the back of Journey’s after gunshots rang out Sunday.

Hamer and her boyfriend were walking toward the center circle after leaving another store when they heard a loud bang, she recalled.

“I don’t think anyone processed it,” she said. “Everyone froze, and then when the second (gunshot) happened, that’s when the screaming started.”

The couple rushed into Journeys, the nearest store to them, where they ran back to the bathroom and barricaded the door with whatever they had around — a metal Journey’s sign and a plastic shelf. They stayed there for about 30 minutes.

“Everyone was decently calm,” Hamer said, adding that one woman did start crying. “It was absolutely terrifying.”

She said she still hasn’t shaken off the shock.

“Even today, I feel weird,” she said. “It was a shock to have that happen right in front of you.”

The Journey’s employees, who Hamer guessed were all in their early 20s, knew exactly what to do, she said.

“They were amazing,” she said.

Hamer said that her and her boyfriend plan on going back sometime soon, hopefully to suppress the trauma from Sunday.

'Life must go on'

Hana Ali, 57 and her sister own the Tabarak Al-Hana, an international food store at Park City Center. Her sister Maal Al-Hussiny, 67, was working at the store when the shooting started yesterday.

Ali was not in the store at the time but Al-Hussiny called her and Ali returned to the store.

"I've been in the mall for almost 25 years and nothing like this happened," Ali said. Park City Center officials told her and other nearby stores that it was up to them whether or not they would reopen today.

Ali said she was still feeling shocked and a little unwell today. When interviewed Monday morning before 10 a.m., she was not sure if Tabarek Al-Hana would reopen for half a day or at all.

Yet, she knows she will have to return eventually.

"We have to be careful, but things happen," she said adding that she is originally from Iraq and lived through the Desert Storm War. "Life must go on."

Josh Gerlach, 26, is a manager for Hot Topic in Park City Center. While he was off work yesterday, an assistant manager called him with the news that “something big just happened.”

When Gerlach found out shots had been fired in the mall, he said “my first thought was just immediately, ‘is my team OK?’,” Gerlach said.

This morning he walked into a store with products strewn about the floor. It’s a slow day at the mall, which he said doesn’t mean people are wary but might just be “giving it space.”