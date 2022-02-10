Officer Alex Wildberger saw smoke rising over the tree lines as he drove to a fire call on Wednesday afternoon.

He's used to going to fire calls – the 28-year-old has been with Northern Lancaster County Regional police for 6 years – but the fire is usually out by the time he gets to the scene.

That wasn't the case on Wednesday when Wildberger arrived at this call in the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road in Warwick Township. He found smoke pouring out of the house and heard someone calling that there was a person inside.

He saw someone in the window and ran to the side of the house underneath the shadowy figure.

"It was hard to see him and hard to look up because of the smoke," Wildberger recalled. "I just remember telling him that we'd catch him."

The person in the house was a boy who hanging out of the window.

The next thing Wildberger remembered was catching the boy.

"I don't know if he fell or if he jumped or if he dropped," he said. "He never hit the ground."

Wildberger and a Rothsville EMS worker caught the boy, according to police.

The officer and the boy crashed through a first-story glass window and made their way to the ambulance afterward. Both were taken to a local hospital after the incident and were treated for smoke inhalation.

Wildberger received stitches for a cut on his hand but said he was fine otherwise. He wasn't sure of the boy's injuries – if any – but said that he was able to walk and talk and didn't have any immediate life-threatening injuries.

"It was nothing that I've ever experienced," Wildberger said.

Northern Lancaster County Police said that his actions weren't a surprise.

"Just another day at the office," NLCPD Lt. Josh Kilgore said of Wildberger's rescue. "Officer Wildberger's dedication and commitment to his profession and service to his community is a reflection of not only the commitment of the NLCRPD, but emergency responders everywhere."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.