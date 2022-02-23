With a bottle of cleaning chemicals in one hand and a rag in another, Penn Manor High School sophomore Brooklynn Ayala diligently scrubbed and scraped at a lone bubblegum wrapper stuck to the table before her.

It’s not too common of a hindrance, nor is it the worst one, in her after-school job as a student custodian.

Ayala is one of about 25 students hired by the Penn Manor School District to work a 3 to 6 p.m. weekday shift cleaning up after their peers. It’s part of an effort by the district to address a staffing shortage that has left Penn Manor High School with three full-time custodians. Normally the high school staff has nine. Many Lancaster County school districts are struggling to employ not only custodians, but teachers, cafeteria workers and bus drivers as part of nationwide pandemic-related labor market issues that have hit most job sectors.

Penn Manor’s student custodian program is the most recently approved but not the only school district in Lancaster County with this type of set up. At least two others - Donegal and Warwick - also employ student custodians to help address staffing issues.

In addition to the pay - $12.99 at Penn Manor - many of the student participants are getting newfound respect for work that may have previously gone unnoticed.

“It makes me really think like it’s not that hard to pick up a paper towel,” said Penn Manor sophomore Tessa Taglieri. “It gets a lot more appreciation in my mind, too, because the actual custodians spend a lot of time.”

Students can work between one and five days a week, depending on their availability after school. Penn Manor freshman Scarlett Stoler chose to work five days a week.

“You could see it was needed,” she said. “You could tell (the district) wanted the extra help.”

Ayala, who works three days a week, chose custodial work for the flexibility. Most positions she found in her job hunt came with very specific hours that didn’t fit with her lacrosse practices.

None of them were discouraged by common misconceptions about the job.

“People always make it seem like it’s a terrible thing or super dirty and disgusting,” Ayala said. “It’s really not bad at all.”

However, one agreed-upon exception to that consensus by part-time and full-time custodians alike was the men’s restrooms.

“Once you walk in there, you’re not getting that smell out of your clothes,” Ayala added.

Saving up

But, of course, the paycheck at the end of the week makes even the smelly restrooms worth it.

Student custodians earn the same rate - $12.99 - as full-time custodians start out with. Penn Manor didn’t even need to alter its budget to pay them. They’re paid with money already allocated for the full-time custodians the district would normally have.

The pay, well above Pennsylvania’s $7.25 minimum wage, will help all three girls save up for future purchases. Taglieri is thinking about replacing her 2001 truck, while Ayala is saving for both a car and apartment.

Stoler and Ayala also added that they will be contributing to their families’ bills.

“It’s not like we can’t survive, but the help is definitely appreciated,” Ayala said.

Before the students even picked up a mop, Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter had already noticed this incredible level of responsibility from them.

He said he was pleasantly surprised to find that all students had turned in their paperwork for the job well ahead of the deadline – something he’s had trouble getting adults to do in the past.

Worst Five Clean-Ups Penn Manor High School sophomore student custodians Tessa Taglieri and Brooklynn Ayala, along with freshman student custodian Scarlett Stoler and full-time adult custodian Shanna Berdiner shared their thoughts on the messiest areas and worst custodial tasks they face. Restrooms, especially the men’s room: “Once you walk in there, you’re not getting that smell out of your clothes,” Ayala said. “It’s a lot of urine. A lot. Everywhere,” Berdiner said. Wiping off door knobs: “It’s a pretty tedious job,” Taglieri said. The gym bleachers: Students aren’t supposed to take food into the bleachers, but they do, Berdiner said. Classroom floors: Berdiner said the classroom floors are often littered with broken pencils and eraser shavings. Vacuuming the stairs: “The vacuums that we use put a lot of weight on our backs,” Taglieri said.

‘Getting the hang of it’

It might not be surprising then, that most of the students quickly caught on to all of their daily responsibilities.

“They all seem to be getting the hang of it,” said full-time adult custodian Shanna Berdiner. “They always do exactly as they’re asked. They don’t complain.”

Each full-time adult custodian is assigned a team of three to four students who follow them along for the first three hours of their shift. Berdiner said she normally cleans classroom spaces while the students take care of the bathrooms, hallways and other portions of the area she is assigned to.

Students can help her clean the classrooms once they finish their other tasks but they’re not allowed into classrooms alone.

Having a few extra hands around was an adjustment for Berdiner, who would normally go days without seeing her full-time colleagues.

“I’m used to working alone at night,” she said. “For them to be constantly around – at first it was kind of weird, but I like it. They come and tell me how their days go and when they need something else to do.”

The hardest part, Berdiner said, was training students with varying schedules. Because students like Ayala and Taglieri only come in two or three days a week, students were not at the same level of training in the first couple weeks.

“We would train five of them one night and then the next night it was people that had no idea what was going on,” Berdiner said. “It was repetitive but overall I think we did pretty well.”

Students are learning more than which chemicals go with which rags or how to properly clean a particularly stinky bathroom, though.

“I know how to actually clean productively so I don’t waste my time as much,” Taglieri said. “I definitely learned a lot of time management.”

Taglieri, Ayala and Stoler have also found a team of people they love working with.

“Being able to make fun out of doing a job… definitely helps you enjoy coming to work and doing everything that you do,” Taglieri said.