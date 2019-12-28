A Jeep Cherokee came crashing into Michael McClenaghan’s house Saturday afternoon. He had just gone upstairs, he said, when he heard tires squealing, and then the whole house started to shake.

“It was like there was an earthquake,” McClenaghan said, looking at debris on the inside of his Manheim Borough house shortly after it happened. “The whole house was a cloud of dust.”

Thankfully, McClenaghan said, there were no injuries in the crash, which happened at 1:54 p.m. at 76 North Main Street (Route 72).

Al Shaw, who was working in his business, Shaw’s Market, diagonally across the street from McClenaghan’s, said he saw the Jeep run a red light, crash into a car that had the right of way on Gramby Street and crash into the house.

That’s still under investigation, according to Manheim Borough police.

“It was loud,” Shaw said. “I just saw him going into the porch.”

McLenaghan's lived in the house for the past nine years, and has been working on restoring the inside, recently finishing the kitchen.

He took a positive outlook on the crash, saying it would serve as a kick-start to begin restoring the living room. He said a restitution company was coming to assess the integrity of the house.