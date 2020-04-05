Grace Maurer didn't really understand why her son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Cheryl Mauer, couldn't come into the building.

She questioned them through a window from inside Lancashire Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Friday afternoon.

Sam and Cheryl explained to her it was because "of the virus that's went around the world," referring to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus first confirmed in Pennsylvania on March 6.

A few moments later, she questioned them again.

Grace, 88, has dementia and has been living at Lancashire Hall for about 10 years.

This wasn't the usual visit for her and her family. The usual visit consists of closer encounters and -- almost all the time -- ice cream.

"She loves ice cream," Sam said. "We usually bring her some." Turkey Hill to be specific.

This time though, there was no ice cream. They couldn't even touch as they spoke through the outlined window under a blue tarp.

But, it's better than nothing, Sam said. And, given the circumstances, the best they can do.

"When this is all over, we can bring you a banana split," Cheryl said before they waived goodbye.

Lancashire Hall was the first Nursing and Rehabilitation center in Lancaster County to begin to offer window visits, according to Marketing & Admissions Director Michelle Young-Nell.

It's a more personal experience for families to talk to each other, rather than a phone call or video chat.

Lancashire Hall -- and several other nursing and rehabilitation communities -- began restricting visitors shortly after the first positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Pennsylvania.

Lancashire Hall hasn't had a positive case of COVID-19 as of April 3. But six other nursing and care facilities in the county have.

The new window visits, which families can sign up for, have been going on for the past few weeks at the Manheim Township center.

There's 10 slots a day, three days a week. All 20-minute visits.

Young-Nell said that families have been happy with the new visitation system and slots for following weeks have already started to fill up.

Story continues below video:

"It was pretty cool," Sam Stoltzfus said after visiting his 89-year-old father. "I haven't seen him in at least two weeks -- maybe three."

John Stoltzfus is used to visits from his son and Beth Kohler about once a week.

Before their Friday visit, it had been a couple weeks since the trio could speak to each other.

Sometimes Sam calls him, "when he charges his phone," Sam joked.

But nonetheless, it was nice for a real face-to-face encounter, even if it was through the window.

"It was good to see his face," Kohler said.

