John Stoltzfus, 89, laughs while talking to Beth Kohler, left, and John's son, Sam, during a 20-minute visit through the window at Lancashire Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday, April 3, 2020. After restricting visitation due to COVID-19 concerns, Lancashire Hall started doing window visits, so families could see each other and talk over the phone.
Grace Maurer, 88, leans in to listen to her son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Cheryl Maurer, talk to her during a window visit at Lancashire Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Friday, After restricting visitation due to COVID-19 concerns, Lancashire Hall started doing window visits, so families could see each other and talk over the phone.
